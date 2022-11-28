U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Vial and Bottle Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in vial and bottle market to 2027 by product (vials and bottles), material (glass and plastic), capacity (0-5 ml, 5-10 ml, 10-20 ml, 20-50 ml, and 50 ml and above), end use (research labs and clinical research, pharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vial and Bottle Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362760/?utm_source=GNW

Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry Trends and Forecast
The future of the the vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry looks promising with opportunities in the research labs, clinical research, pharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare centers. The vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry is expected to $26.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in pharmaceutical industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness.

Emerging Trends in the Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry
Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes adoption of blow-fill-seal technology in vials and bottles, growing demand for bio based and recyclable material for production of vials and bottles, and increasing adoption of advanced plastic bottles.

A total of 129 figures / charts and 102 tables are provided in this 227-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of vial and bottle market in the healthcare industry report download the report brochure. Growth in various segments of the vials and bottles market in the global healthcare industry are given below:
Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry by Segment
In this market, glass is the largest material market, whereas pharmaceutical companies is largest market by end use.

The study includes trends and forecast for the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry by product, material, capacity, end use, and region as follows:

Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry By Product [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:
• Vials
• Bottles

Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry By Material [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:
• Glass
• Plastics

Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry By Capacity [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:
• 0-5 ML
• 5-10 ML
• 10-20 ML
• 20-50 ML
• 50 ML and Above

Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry By End Use [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:
• Research Lab and Clinical Research
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Compounding Pharmacies
• Hospitals and Healthcare Centres
• Others

Vials and Bottles Market in the Healtcare Industry By Region [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:
• North America
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o United Kingdom
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
• The Rest of the World
o Brazil
List of Vials and Bottles Market in the Global Healthcare Industry Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the vials and bottles market in the global healthcare industry companies profiled in this report includes.
• Gerresheimer
• Schott
• Nipro
• Amcor
• Becton Dickinson & Co.
• Berry Global
• Baxter International
• Corning
• West Pharmaceutical
• Aptar
Group
• O.
Berk
Vials and Bottles Market in the Global Healthcare Industry Insights
• The analyst forecasts that the glass will remain the largest material type over the forecast period, as it is inert in nature and available in a variety of grades having significant barrier properties.
• Within this market, pharmaceuticals will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to introduction of new medicines and growth of drug production.
• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of large pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the region, technological innovation, and increasing demand for vials and bottles in the pharmaceutical industry.
Features of the Vials and Bottles Market in the Global Healthcare Industry
• Market Size Estimates: Vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market size by various segments, such as product, material, capacity, and end use.
• Regional Analysis: Vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, material, capacity, end use, and regions for vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market size?
Answer: The global vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market is expected to reach an estimated $24.6 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?
Answer: The vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in pharmaceutical industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry?
Answer: Research Labsand Clinical Research, Pharmaceutical Companies, Compounding Pharmacies, Hospitals & Healthcare Centres, and are the major end use for vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry
Q5. What are the emerging trends in vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?
Answer: Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes adoption of blow-fill-seal technology in vials and bottles, growing demand for bio based and recyclable material for production of vials and bottles, and increasing adoption of advanced plastic bottles.
Q6. Who are the key vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry companies?

Answer: Some of the key vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry companies are as follows:
Q7.
Which vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that the glass will remain the largest material type over the forecast period, as it is inert in nature and available in a variety of grades having significant barrier properties.
Q8: In vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of large pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the region, technological innovation, and increasing demand for vials and bottles in the pharmaceutical industry.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry by product (vials and bottles), material (glass and plastic), capacity (0-5 ml, 5-10 ml, 10-20 ml, 20-50 ml, and 50 ml and above), end use (research labs and clinical research, pharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry market?

For any questions related to vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry or related to vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry share, vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry analysis, and vials and bottles market in the global heathcare industry size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362760/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


