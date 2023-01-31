U.S. markets closed

Vial CEO and Co-Founder, Simon Burns to Speak at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced its CEO and Co-Founder, Simon Burns, was selected to speak at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York. Mr. Burns will be a part of a panel session titled 'Prioritizing CRO Spending Through a High-Inflation, Sparse-Funding Period' on Monday, February 6th, from 2-2:45p (EST). This panel is part of the in-person educational sessions on Day 1 of the annual conference.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)
Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

Presenter: Simon Burns, CEO & Co-Founder, Vial

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Location and Time: 2:00 - 2:45 pm in the South Broadway Ballroom, 6th Floor at the New York Marriott Marquis.

The panel will be moderated by Arda Ural, a partner at Ernst & Young. In addition to Mr. Burns, confirmed panelists include:

  • Evan Loh, MD, CEO, Paratek Pharma

  • Celia Economides, CFO, Gritstone Bio

  • Craig Lipset, Advisor and Founder, Clinical Innovation Partner; Co-Chair, Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance

"I am thrilled and honored to speak at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference. I look forward to not only sharing insight on CRO spending but hearing from the other panelists as well," said Mr. Burns.

Mr. Burns has over ten years of experience leading technology organizations in San Francisco, CA. He began his career at Robinhood, the commission-free stock brokerage, leading efforts to scale growth at the now $20B+ publicly traded company. Mr. Burns was an early team member in the product department at Opendoor, a $10B+ real estate marketplace, and Chime, a $35B+ neo-bank.

Under Mr. Burns' leadership, Vial has expanded rapidly to launch a full-service, global CRO across multiple therapeutic areas and an end-to-end technology platform. Simon seeks to be a catalyst for creating innovative and technological solutions within the clinical trial industry.

To learn more about Vial, visit our website.

See the full release here.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, and Cardiology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vial-ceo-and-co-founder-simon-burns-to-speak-at-the-bio-ceo--investor-conference-in-new-york-301733923.html

SOURCE Vial

