Vial Dermatology CRO adds Dr. Jonathan Zung to Scientific Advisory Board

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vial Dermatology CRO is thrilled to welcome Jonathan Zung, PhD, as the newest addition to the Vial Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Zung will support the Vial CRO team and their sponsors to further advance the field of dermatology clinical research and bring new therapies to the market.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)
Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

The Vial Dermatology CRO was launched earlier this year to create a CRO Built for Sponsors. With over US$1 billion in technology products and over 25 years of experience managing top research sites – the Vial CRO and its team are powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 dermatology clinical research sites across the country, ensuring higher quality trials and faster execution.

Led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, M.D. as Medical Director, and Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology, the CRO executive team brings 100+ years of combined dermatology clinical trial experience to Vial.

To accomplish the Dermatology CRO vision, the Vial Scientific Advisory Board's leading Dermatology KOLs will weigh in on clinical strategy, regulatory strategy, trial design and overall clinical development plan pathways.

"I'm excited to be joining Vial as an advisor to work with the team at Vial to improve clinical trials and advance Dermatology research infrastructure," said Jonathan Zung.

Dr. Zung received his B.S. in Chemistry at the Florida Institute of Technology and his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry at Emory University. Dr. Zung is an established industry veteran, who brings over 30 years of global pharmaceutical development experience. He is currently Chief Development Officer at Evelo Biosciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered medicines acting on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™. Prior to Evelo, he held executive leadership positions at WCG Clinical and Covance. At Covance, he served as Group President of Clinical Development and Commercialization Services.

Dr. Zung has also held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and UCB. At Bristol Myers Squibb, he led the Global Development Operations organization responsible for executing clinical trials across all therapeutic areas in over 40 countries.

Dr. Zung currently serves as an advisor to Saama Technologies and Syapse. He previously served as a member and Chairman of CDISC.

See the full release here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vial-dermatology-cro-adds-dr-jonathan-zung-to-scientific-advisory-board-301568140.html

SOURCE Vial

