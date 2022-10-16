U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,606.75
    +9.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,784.00
    +76.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,767.25
    +23.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.60
    +7.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.33
    +0.72 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.80
    +2.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    +0.25 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9745
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1241
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4610
    -0.2590 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,247.28
    +138.43 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.04
    -11.14 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,803.81
    -286.95 (-1.06%)
     

Vial Introduces New Scientific Advisory Board Member, Roberta Brinton of The University of Arizona Health Sciences to Their Neurology CRO

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial welcomes Dr. Roberta Brinton as a new Central Nervous System (CNS) advisory board member. Dr. Brinton is the Director of the Center for Innovation in Brain Science and founder of NeuTherapeutics, a biotechnology company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and precision strategies that preserve women's brain health.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)
Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

Dr. Brinton is an internationally recognized neuroscientist and a leading expert in the field of Alzheimer's and regenerative therapeutics. Dr. Brinton has been named "Scientist of the Year" by Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, "Woman of the Year" by the California State Senate, "Science Educator of the Year" by the Society for Neuroscience, Arizona Bioscientist of the Year, and U.S. News & World Report's "Ten Best Minds." In 2010, she received one of the nation's highest civilian honors, the Presidential Citizens Medal, presented by President Barack Obama, for promoting careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among minority students.

"Vial is reimagining what the clinical trial space could look like through the lens of technology. In the neurology space, that is exactly the creative vision you need when developing new treatment methods," said Dr. Brinton on joining Vial's Scientific Advisory Board.

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing cutting-edge clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors. The Vial Neurology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform that brings together eSource, EDC, eTMF, and ePRO, in one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for neurology and CNS sponsors.

Dr. Brinton will act as a founding scientific advisor to Vial's Neurology CRO to refine the CRO to support neurology sponsors' and patients' greatest needs.

See the full release here.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, and Neurology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vial-introduces-new-scientific-advisory-board-member-roberta-brinton-of-the-university-of-arizona-health-sciences-to-their-neurology-cro-301650308.html

SOURCE Vial

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Medical stocks don't generally have high dividends, but Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) all have dividends with yields of 3.5% or more, and these pharmaceuticals stocks serve as a great hedge against inflation because their business models are largely resistant to recessions. A high-yielding dividend without sound fundamentals can easily become a dividend trap, but all three of these companies have pipelines with great potential and a strong history of increasing revenue -- and none appear to be overpriced yet. AbbVie is a new Dividend King.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • People who do this one thing every day have half the dementia risk that the rest of us do

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in ma

  • This is how many times a week you need to work out to get fit

    Getting rest days in between workouts is important for recovery

  • Bites from two different snakes in Idaho require antivenom. Here’s how much it’ll cost you

    The minimum treatment for a snake bite is 10 vials of antivenom and the cost of each vial is in the four digits.

  • FDA Says These Cereals Are No Longer Healthy

    Health standards are no stranger to change. Eggs got caught in the middle early on in the ongoing debate about what is healthy and what isn't healthy. As science evolves, we learn more about what health standards should be for the majority of the public, and health standards change.

  • Health and Wellness: Three tips to protect your knees from arthritis

    Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest health and wellness column, provides three simple tips to protect your knees from arthritis.

  • Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Says COVID Expert

    Although it feels like the pandemic is over in many ways, the medical community warns it's not and learning to live with the virus is the direction we're heading. While COVID is here to stay for now, keeping updated on the latest information and taking safety precautions is vital to staying healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about COVID right now and how to help prevent catching it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss

  • What's on the far side of the Moon?

    The far side looks a lot like the near side. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio, CC BYLooking up at the silvery orb of the Moon, you might recognize familiar shadows and shapes on its face from one night to the next. You see the same view of the Moon our early ancestors did as it lighted their way after sundown. Only one side of the spherical Moon is ever visible from Earth – it wasn’t until 1959 when the Soviet Spacecraft Luna 3 orbited the Moon and sent pictures home that human beings were

  • Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Today. Here’s What to Know.

    Medicare’s open enrollment period arrives predictably each fall, blanketing beneficiaries in advertisements. From Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the roughly 65 million Medicare beneficiaries can pick a new Medicare Part D drug plan, a new Medicare Advantage plan, or switch from original Medicare into a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa.

  • BQ.1.1 is among the most immune-evasive COVID variants yet. It’s coming in hot in the U.S.

    BQ.1.1's extreme immune evasiveness "sets it up to be the principal driver of the next U.S. wave in the weeks ahead," a leading expert said Friday.

  • Nasa’s Lucy mission to buzz Earth on Sunday

    Alert skywatchers can wave to Lucy as the Nasa spacecraft passes by Earth on Sunday

  • Surprising Side Effects Apples Have On Your Immune System, Says Science

    When it comes to convenient and nourishing snacks, you can't beat an apple. It's a satiating option you can grab on your way out the door to run errands, or throw into your lunch bag for work. Fortunately, apples are also available year-round in the U.S. and loaded with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants—all the nutrients your body needs to fend off viruses and other infections and ailments.So, does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? The jury is still out on that one, but 2015

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • Without a nasal vaccine, the U.S. edge in fighting Covid is on the line

    Foreign rivals are developing vaccines that could stop transmission before the U.S., and that’s a potential biosecurity threat.

  • How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

    For the first time, you can now buy OTC hearing aids as easily as you can buy reading glasses. Here's how to figure out if they might work for you.By Catherine RobertsOver-the-counter (OTC) heari...

  • Why walking speed is more important than hitting 10,000 steps per day

    A faster pace showed positive outcomes for heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, over and above the total number of daily steps taken

  • NASA is making it even easier for scientists to understand climate change

    Climate change is terrifying. The thought of the sea level rising 1.6 feet seems unimaginable, but it’s very real. For years, scientists and governmental bodies like the United Nations have warned that climate change could completely change our planet. Despite that, there’s still a lot we don’t understand about climate change. But NASA’s newest mission … The post NASA is making it even easier for scientists to understand climate change appeared first on BGR.

  • Mom Learns That Delivery Nurses Have Same Name As Her Newborns

    A mom in Denver, Colorado learned that her delivery nurses shared the same name as her newborn daughters in a sweet coincidence.