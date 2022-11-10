U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,563.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.50
    +34.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1770
    -0.2330 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,362.86
    -2,057.66 (-11.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.45
    -43.25 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,398.83
    -317.60 (-1.15%)
     

Vial Welcomes New Addition, Dr. Joseph Jankovic of Baylor College of Medicine to their Neurology CRO Advisory Board

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial welcomes Dr. Joseph Jankovic as a new Central Nervous System (CNS) advisory board member to their Neurology CRO. Dr. Jankovic is a Professor of Neurology, a Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, and the Director of the Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic (PDCMDC) at the Baylor College of Medicine.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)
Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

Dr. Jankovic is a world-renowned expert in the field of Movement Disorders. After completing his medical studies at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and his internship at Baylor College, he received his residency training in Neurology at The Neurological Institute at Columbia University.

Dr. Jankovic has over 40 years of experience, during which he has made significant contributions to describing the pathophysiology and characteristics of and developing treatments for several neurological conditions, including Parkinson's, cranial cervical dystonia, and tardive dyskinesia. Under Dr. Jankovic's leadership, the PDCMDC has been recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Parkinson's Foundation, the Tourette Association of America, and the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing cutting-edge clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors. The Vial Neurology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform, which brings together eSource, EDC, eTMF, and ePro, in one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for neurology and CNS sponsors and patients.

"It is exciting to see companies like Vial striving to improve the clinical trial space and develop more efficient processes. I'm happy to support new ideas and collaborate on innovations that increase the impact clinical research can have on the lives of patients suffering from neurological diseases and movement disorders," said Dr. Jankovic on joining Vial's Neurology CRO advisory board.

See the full release here.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, Cardiology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with 125+ employees.

