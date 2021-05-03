Vials Market Revenue to Cross $3,047 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the surging incidence of chronic and acute diseases, the pharmaceutical industry is booming. As many of the drugs are administered via injection, the expanding pharma sector is expected to propel the global vials market from $1,263.0 million in 2020 to $3,047.0 million by 2030, at an 8.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P and S Intelligence Logo

Presently, the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world, with more than 151 million cases and 3 million deaths recorded thus far. This has put the healthcare and pharma sectors under immense pressure to find a cure and a way to prevent the infection. As a result, extensive research and development (R&D) has unearthed numerous drugs, many of which have already received the regulatory approval and are now being used worldwide. Since most of these drugs are injectables, the pandemic is impacting the vials market positively.

Key Findings of Global Vials Market

Borosilicate preferred type of glass among end users

Rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines prompting increase in vial output

Pharma and biotech companies largest users of vials

Demand for vials highest in Europe

APAC to witness fastest growth in market

Industry has fragmented nature

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vials-market-report/report-sample

In the past, pharmaceutical and biotech companies dominated the vials market under the end user segment, and they will also witness the fastest growth in the usage of vials in the near future. As these firms manufacture drugs in bulk, they require vials in large numbers. The rising demand for more-effective drugs, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, is propelling the procurement of such products by biotech and pharma companies.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Vials Market Research Report: By Glass Type (Borosilicate, Fused-Silica), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Biomedical Research Organizations, Medical) - Global Industry Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vials-market-report

Story continues

Europe is currently the most-productive vials market on account of the expansion of its pharmaceutical industry, presence of established industry players, rise in the awareness regarding the newly launched drugs, and high purchasing power of Europeans. In the years to come, the demand for vials will likely witness the fastest surge in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Key vial and pharma companies in the region are increasing their production output to meet the increasing demand for COVID vaccines.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=vials-market-report

Major players in the global vials market include Phoenix Glass LLC, Hanna Instruments, Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., PIRAMIDA d.o.o., Acme Vial and Glass Company LLC, O.Berk, SGD Pharma, SCHOTT AG, Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, Amposan S.A., Corning Incorporated, TricorBraun Inc., Piramal Glass Limited, Borosil Limited, Nipro Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc.

Browse Other Related Reports

Nebulizer Market Research Report - Geographically, North America dominated the nebulizer market in 2019, because of the increasing number of respiratory diseases, rising number of product launches, and high healthcare spending.

Prefilled Syringes Market Research Report - Globally, Europe contributed the highest revenue to the prefilled syringes market in 2020, because of the high incidence of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vials-market-revenue-to-cross-3-047-million-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301281963.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence