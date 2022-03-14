Vials Market to Rise at CAGR of 5.4% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Need to store pharmaceuticals according to strict sterilization and safety requirements is estimated to drive the demand for vials in the pharmaceutical industry

ALBANY N.Y., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vials market was worth around US$ 7.1 Bn in 2021. The global market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2029. The global vials market is predicted to attain valuation of US$ 10.8 Bn by 2029. Vials consisting of cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) and cyclic olefin polymer (COP) materials are being produced in greater quantities by vial manufacturers. They are investing in a completely automated vial production process that assures minimal particle presence, sterility, and proper closure quality. Assurance of sterility as well as supply security are provided by a novel closed-vial method for aseptic filling of injectable pharmaceuticals. The closed-vial technology is a novel glass vial filling procedure that streamlines the filling process, minimizes the threat of contamination for patients, and allows healthcare practitioners to handle the vials safely.

Pharmaceutical packaging is critical for preserving and protecting medications throughout transit and use. If the medicinal substance is put in metal or plastic containers, there will always be the risk of Bisphenol A, sometimes known as BPA, mixing with it. As a result of this issue, the pharmaceutical packaging business has seen a rise in sales of glass containers, particularly glass vials.

The global vials market is being driven by an increase in health awareness, as well as the rising detection of new deadly illnesses. Glass vials are very simple to clean, non-reactive with the fluids they hold, and dust-resistant. Companies are increasingly turning to high-tech glasses to keep medication fluids safe, and they are also emphasizing on environment-friendly packaging options.

Key Findings of Market Report

Vials are commonly utilized for collecting specimens in medical laboratories and diagnostic institutes. As a result, the rising demand for medical packaging solutions for storing sensitive pharmaceuticals and general laboratory applications is likely to open up significant growth prospects for retailers and manufacturers to gain a sizable percentage of the global vials market in the near future.



Glass vial packaging solutions are environment-friendly and long lasting, as they are simple to recycle and therefore, do not affect the environment. Due to their distinctive attributes, glass vials are predicted to rise in popularity with the demand for pharmaceutical and medication packaging grows.



Vials are in high demand due to increasing popularity of personal care, hair, and beauty products among the younger population. In the cosmetics industry, choosing the correct packaging materials as well as colors for beauty products is important. Vials are important in the cosmetics business, as they come with safety, transparency, and lightweight attributes, and are appropriate for cosmetic packaging. Vials have a strong market position due to their sturdiness and capacity to safeguard contents from external effects.



Global Vials Market: Growth Drivers

Businesses use vials as promotional sample options to reach out to customers and promote items such as gels, fragrances, moisturizers, and lotions. Products can be stored in nearly any condition, including solid and liquid in vials. They are compact, making them ideal for travel, as they are easily transportable and managed. The advantages of vials are projected to boost demand in the upcoming years.





Vaccines and the bulk of injectable medications need to be packaged in sterile glass. Due to the increasing demand for vaccines and biologics, sterile and antiviral packaging has surfaced as a viable packaging option during the pandemic. Surge in the utilization of antiviral and sterile packaging for pharmaceutical & biological items is likely to increase the demand for vials during the pandemic.



Global Vials Market: Key Players



Some of the key market players are

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

Phoenix Glass, LLC

Berry Global, Inc.

Schott AG

Nipro Pharma Corporation



Global Vials Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Glass

Plastic

Cyclic Olefin Polymer

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer

Vial Type

Amber Vial

Clear Vial

Capacity

Up to 10 ml

11-50 ml

51-100 ml

Above 100 ml

End User Base

Healthcare

Personal Care

Chemicals



