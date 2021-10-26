U.S. markets closed

Viant Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Viant Technology Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time:

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant
Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Karen Castillo-Paff
kpaff@viantinc.com

Investor Contact:
Nicole Borsje, The Blueshirt Group
investors@viantinc.com


