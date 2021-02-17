Viasat First-to-Certify its High-Speed Network Encryption Device with the New National Security Agency Cryptographic Interoperability Standard

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced its recently upgraded high-speed network encryptor, the Viasat KG-142, is the first device certified and fielded to meet a new, critical National Security Agency (NSA) standard—the Ethernet Data Encryptor Cryptographic Interoperability Specification (EDE-CIS).

The KG-142 encryptor is the first Type 1 MACsec 200 Gbps (aggregate) Ethernet encryptor to protect any classification of data up to Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) where very high-bandwidth and low latency are critical—such as cloud computing, transport networks, big data processing and archive/disaster recovery. The device is available in 20/40/80/200 Gbps aggregate speed configurations, and is able to deliver reliable, network-efficient protection for Layer 2 Ethernet communications.

"Network encryption is essential in protecting the integrity of sensitive information transported by our U.S. government, military and Five Eye (FVEY) coalition forces. As mission-critical applications—such as machine learning and artificial intelligence—migrate to cloud-centric networks, they will require more bandwidth, better processing speeds and greater network encryption with advanced security features," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "Combining decades of experience protecting classified government data with proven innovation in broadband networking, Viasat's KG-142 encryptor sets the new standard in delivering high-availability security to protect the integrity of applications from cyber threats associated with the evolving cloud-based battlespace."

Delivering more advanced cryptographic capabilities

The EDE-CIS-compliant KG-142 now offers built-in modern and advanced cybersecurity protection through Advanced Cryptographic Capability (ACC) compatibility. This upgrade also provides optional access to NSA's Key Management Infrastructure (KMI), to help end-users defend against advanced cyber threats by supporting multiple KMI keying options, which provides improved device management, monitoring and status reporting.

The KG-142 encryptor also conforms to NSA Ethernet Security Specification (ESS) and IEEE Std 802.1AE MACsec to ensure backward interoperability across government networks.

10x faster data processing

With more data processing, storage and domain information shifting to cloud-based networks, network managers must upgrade their transport systems from slower Layer 3 networks using HAIPE (High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptor) Type 1 encryption devices to higher bandwidth Layer 2 networks using EDE devices.

HAIPE devices are only able to reach 20 Gbps aggregate throughput. The upgraded KG-142 EDE gives high-speed cloud and transport network operators greater throughput support by operating at multiple speeds, 20 Gbps to 200 Gbps (aggregate)—making the processing power of the new KG-142 encryptor 10 times faster than the fastest HAIPE encryptor available today.

Availability

Viasat's KG-142 device, is available for purchase today in 20/40/80/200Gbps aggregate speed configurations. More information on the KG-142, can be found here.

