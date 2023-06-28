Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Viasat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VSAT) future prospects. Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. On 31 March 2023, the US$5.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$218m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Viasat will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Viasat

Consensus from 3 of the American Communications analysts is that Viasat is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$46m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 138%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Viasat's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Viasat is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Viasat's case is 63%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Viasat which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Viasat, take a look at Viasat's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Viasat's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Viasat's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here