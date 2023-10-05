Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.4% this week, taking five-year losses to 73%

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Imagine if you held Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for half a decade as the share price tanked 73%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 58% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 60% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because Viasat made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Viasat saw its revenue increase by 6.5% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 12% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

Investors in Viasat had a tough year, with a total loss of 58%, against a market gain of about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Viasat (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

