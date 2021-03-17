Viasat, U.S. Navy Renew Contract for Managed Internet, Wi-Fi and Voice Services Worldwide; Expand Relationship with Debut of TV Services and Enablement of MILITARY STAR Card Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications company Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) and the Navy Exchange Service Command's NEXCOM Telecommunications Program Office, today announced a five-year contract extension, whereby Viasat will continue to deliver managed internet, Wi-Fi, voice and other services for personal use networks across Navy facilities worldwide. The contract also adds the roll-out of interactive satellite-based high-definition TV service at 32 Navy Lodge® sites, to enrich the lives of sailors, their families and guests during their stay.

Under this extended contract, Viasat will provide personal-use telecommunications services, in support of multiple programs at Navy and joint base installations, for sailors who live in Unaccompanied Housing (UH) or Family Housing (FH); who visit Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities—including fleet and family service centers, gymnasiums, bowling alleys, liberty centers, libraries and child development centers; and to those who are either staying in or visiting lodging or other temporary living facilities, such as Navy Lodge®, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites®, Navy Get-A-Ways®, Wounded Warrior Program® and Fisher House® facilities.

Viasat is also proud to announce it is now accepting the MILITARY STAR card® as a form of payment for its services. Sailors can take advantage of the card's terms, as well as a rewards program that includes incentives on purchases and discounts throughout the year, along with participation in plans that support wellness within the military community.

"One of NEXCOM's core missions is to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families," said Mary Johnson, vice president of NEXCOM's Telecommunications Program Office. "Our customers are stationed around the world, so it is important for them to stay connected to loved ones on safe, reliable and affordable networks 24-hours a day, seven days a week, year round."

Story continues

Ken Peterman, president, Viasat Government Systems, added, "Providing fast, reliable internet access to military on and off the battlespace is what we do at Viasat. We're proud to be an ongoing partner to NEXCOM, where for the last decade we have served hundreds of thousands of sailors on more than 100 bases—who are either visiting, living permanently or staying in temporary facilities on base. For these Navy bases and other government installations we serve worldwide, our goal is to provide affordable, high-quality, consistent and secure connectivity services for military personnel, their families, friends and guests and to ensure they have seamless access to high-demand applications such as streaming TV and audio, gaming, cloud-based voice calling (VoIP) and other apps."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About NEXCOM

The Navy Exchange Service Command is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. NEXCOM oversees six business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, the Ships Store Program, the Uniform Program Management Office, the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility and the Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers' quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given nearly $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR quality of life programs. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about Viasat's continued provision of managed internet, Wi-Fi, voice and other services for personal use networks across Navy facilities worldwide. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the defense sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-us-navy-renew-contract-for-managed-internet-wi-fi-and-voice-services-worldwide-expand-relationship-with-debut-of-tv-services-and-enablement-of-military-star-card-program-301249095.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.