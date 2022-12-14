U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Viatris Announces Donations Totaling $1 Million to Provide Aid Supporting Access to Healthcare, Food Security and Water Stewardship

·4 min read

The contribution includes donations to four organizations: Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen, WaterAid and World Food Program USA

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced it is donating a total of $1 million to aid in supporting access to healthcare, food security and water stewardship in communities around the world, through four organizations: Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen (WCK), WaterAid and World Food Program USA, the U.S. partner of the United Nations World Food Programme.

"As a signatory to the UN Global Compact and supporter of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we believe companies can play an important role in helping to enable potential solutions to some of society's most pressing challenges," said Michael Goettler, CEO of Viatris. "Guided by our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we are committed to advancing sustainable access to treatment as well as addressing factors impacting the health and well-being of people and communities."

The world continues to face many challenges, including the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing disparities in access to healthcare, increasing effects of climate change, water crisis and conflicts. According to the World Health Organization, globally more than 770 million people lack access to safe water while as many as 828 million people are at risk of hunger.

Partnerships are essential for meaningful impact and in that spirit, Viatris is proud to support organizations committed to causes that enable people to access fundamental human needs, manage determinants of health and improve their quality of life. The company has contributed $250,000 donations to each of the following organizations to support people and communities with emerging needs that directly tie to overall human health and that support Viatris' mission:

  • Direct Relief works globally to expand access to medicine and healthcare by equipping doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources. They respond to crises of all types, including the war in Ukraine, hurricanes in the U.S., flooding in Pakistan and COVID-19.

  • World Central Kitchen (WCK) is the first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 200 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.

  • WaterAid works with communities to deliver clean water, sanitation and hygiene with a belief that these three essentials are the foundation of good health and quality healthcare. With presence in more than 30 countries from Latin America to South Asia, the organization works to build resilient water systems so that clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene are accessible for everyone, everywhere.

  • World Food Program USA supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. They save lives in emergencies and use food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

To learn more about Viatris' sustainability efforts and how the company is partnering with stakeholders globally to address some of the world's most pressing health, environmental and social issues, please read the company's 2021 Sustainability Report, which outlines Viatris' 2021 progress, achievements and commitments across key areas including access and global health, employees, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

About Viatris  
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)
Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-announces-donations-totaling-1-million-to-provide-aid-supporting-access-to-healthcare-food-security-and-water-stewardship-301702452.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

