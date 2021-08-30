U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.00
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,431.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.75
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.00
    +10.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,695.88
    -641.65 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.67
    +28.77 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Viatris Inc. to Participate in Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced the company will take part in a virtual fireside chat at Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler and President Rajiv Malik will answer questions about the company at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of more than 40,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)
Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-inc-to-participate-in-citis-16th-annual-biopharma-conference-301364741.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Li Auto's stock rallies after surprise loss but revenue beat expectations, and outlook was upbeat

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss but revenue that beat expectations as deliveries nearly tripled and provided an upbeat outlook. Net losses narrowed to RMB235.5 million ($36.5 million), or RMB0.26 per American depositary receipt, from RMB345.2 million, or RMB2.71 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-ADS loss was RMB0.07, compared with the

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks of the year, imposing their strictest controls yet over entertainment for youths in a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a notice by the National Press and Publication Administration. Th

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Affirm Stock Explodes More Than 40% After Announcing Amazon Partnership

    The company said it's currently testing its flexible payment service on Amazon and plans to widely debut the option in the coming months.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • 11 Small Stocks Are Ready For Big-Time Jumps Of 50%+, Analysts Say

    Small-company stocks are showing big potential again versus the S&P 500. And analysts are pinpointing the ones they like most.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • Peloton Treadmills Are Back, but Has the Stock Lost Its Step?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to stumble after recalling all of its high-end connected treadmills in May following the death of a child and numerous injuries. Although it will reintroduce the treadmills at the end of this month, the damage to its reputation, the lost opportunities, and the end of the pandemic boom may be too much for Peloton to regain its footing and resume its previous growth trajectory.