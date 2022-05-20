U.S. markets closed

Viatris to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
PITTSBURGH , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global pharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will represent the company in a fireside chat scheduled at 1:20 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com, as well as an archived version following the live event for a limited time.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-43rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301552329.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

