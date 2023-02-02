Viatris Recognised as a Top Employer 2023 in the UK

HATFIELD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Viatris, a global healthcare company, today announced that it was recognised as a 2023 Top Employer in the UK by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent Human Relations policies.

Matthew Salzmann, Viatris Country Manager, UK, said: "Not only are we a global healthcare company with a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we are also great place to work! We put the wellbeing of our colleagues at the forefront whilst also encouraging the development and growth of our employees' careers. We are beyond delighted to be recognised as a Top Employer, and we see this as an important milestone in our desire to show people that you can not only learn and grow with us, but you can make a difference in the world."

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers key HR domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Attraction & Retention, Learning & Development, DE&I, Sustainability, Wellbeing and more.

"As a champion of providing access to sustainable and high-quality healthcare, we are proud to be recognised as a Top Employer," commented Walter Cook, Viatris' Kent-based Head of Global Respiratory Scientific Affairs. "We have so much to offer, and this accreditation is another step in our commitment to building a strong, inclusive, and diverse culture that supports our employees at all stages of their careers in the UK."

Viatris UK Senior Director of HR, Carla Ortega added: "Being recognised as a Top Employer by such a leading organisation as the Top Employers Institute is a tremendous achievement and validation that our actions to support our employees is working. We remain committed to providing engaging and rewarding opportunities for our colleagues to continue to achieve, learn, grow, belong, and connect. We are incredibly proud of this honour and that we are more than just a place to work."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023."

The programme has certified and recognised 2,052 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

Since the launch of Viatris in November 2020, the company has taken great strides to create an employee experience and culture where colleagues are encouraged to reach their full potential. Being recognized as a 2023 Top Employer in the UK follows previous accolades including being named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022, inclusion on Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan) ranking and certification of Viatris as one of the 101 top employers in China, also from Top Employers Institute.

To learn more about Viatris' award-winning culture please visit its careers site. You can also learn more by reading its 2021 Sustainability Report, which outlines the company's 2021 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Employees, Environmental Stewardship and Community Engagement and including details on Viatris' continued efforts to support employees and their families while maintaining a stable supply of medicines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centres in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

