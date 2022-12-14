U.S. markets close in 1 minute

VIAVI Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest, as Technology Gains Acceptance Across More Industry Organizations

·5 min read

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today shared the company's role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022.

Viavi Logo
Viavi Logo

VIAVI provided benchmarking and validation for PlugFest tests and demonstrations at the following sites:

  • University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory in Durham, New Hampshire, USA

  • TIP Community Lab hosted by Meta in Menlo Park, California, USA

  • Kyrio OTIC Lab hosted by CableLabs in Louisville, Colorado, USA

  • i14y Lab hosted by Deutsche Telekom in Berlin, Germany

  • Orange, SA in Paris, France

  • EURECOM in Biot, France

  • TIM Innovation Lab in Torino, Italy

  • Yokosuka Research Park hosted by NTT DOCOMO and another major service provider in Yokosuka City, Japan.

"The Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest followed a remarkable period in which more industry organizations aligned with the O-RAN ALLIANCE, driving adoption even more globally," commented Dr. Ian Wong, CTO Office, VIAVI and Co-Chair, Testing and Integration Focus Group, O-RAN ALLIANCE. "An increasing number of major vendors are advancing the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), with Nokia being a notable participant in the PlugFest. ETSI adopted its first O-RAN specification, 'O-RAN Fronthaul Control, User and Synchronization Plane Specification v7.02.' And the Telecom Infra Project and O-RAN ALLIANCE committed to renewed alignment at FYUZ 2022. Growing acceptance of O-RAN specifications was evident in the strong collaboration, robust test cases and effective completion of activities during the PlugFest."

The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance, interoperability, and end-to-end testing:

  • RIC – VIAVI demonstrated near real-time RIC platform conformance test and xApp performance benchmarking with RIC and xApps supplied by:

The VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test emulates E2 Nodes generating E2 procedures to test RIC compliance as well as Traffic scenarios to train and test the xApp functionality and decision making.

  • O-RU – VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz partnered on conformance and performance testing of a Fujitsu O-RU, Analog Devices' ADRV904x-RD-RUMB 8T8R O-RU reference design and development kit, and an MTI O-RU. The combined testbed includes the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and the Rohde & Schwarz SMW200A or SMM100A Vector Signal Generator (VSG), FSV3000 or FSVA3000 Signal and Spectrum Analyzer and Vector Signal Explorer (VSE) software, with the O-RU Test Manager providing a seamless user experience. Separately, the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and TMLite were used for Direct Performance Testing (DPT) of the Fujitsu 32TRX mMIMO O-RU.

  • O-CU – VIAVI and Capgemini Engineering partnered on interface (Xn and F1-C) and handover testing of a Capgemini Engineering O-CU. The VIAVI TeraVM O-CU Tester emulated the O-DU.

"Once again, VIAVI is proud to have been able to support both standardization activities and PlugFest testing spanning each of the different subsystems as well as end-to-end interoperability and security testing," said Stephen Hire, Vice President of Wireless Marketing, VIAVI. "We are strongly committed to helping the industry to be successful in commercializing O-RAN technology and delivering the benefits that network operators demand."

VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI allows testing of any node – O-RU, O-DU, O-CU, RIC and Core – and complete end-to-end testing to be performed on premise, in the cloud or as a service.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com




India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.in

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn


 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-provides-benchmarking-and-validation-for-global-o-ran-plugfest-as-technology-gains-acceptance-across-more-industry-organizations-301703391.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

