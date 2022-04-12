U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

VIAVI Selected as Testing Partner for Korean O-RAN Lab

·3 min read
In this article:
  • VIAV
    Watchlist

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has been selected as the O-RAN test and measurement partner at a test and certification lab, run jointly by Korean organizations Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI).

Viavi Logo
Viavi Logo

VIAVI is providing its TM500 O-RU Tester, providing conformance testing, O-RAN fronthaul transport layer testing, and 5G physical layer testing to validate performance and interoperability. The TM500 O-RU Tester supports O-RAN WG 4 specifications as well as 3GPP 38.141 - 1 release.

The growth of Open RAN has become a worldwide phenomenon, as operators and vendors around the world have rallied towards the evolving standards. As the standards allow for multiple vendors, both new and legacy, to provide equipment for different parts of the 5G network, this makes conformance and interoperability testing more critical than ever.

VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI allows any node – O-RU, O-DU, O-CU, RIC and Core – and complete end-to-end testing to be performed on premise, in the cloud or as a service.

"The growth in O-RAN is a great leveler when it comes to communications infrastructure vendors," said Younghae Choi, President of TTA. "Where previously there were two or three major vendors, there are now literally hundreds of vendors all vying for their place in the network and innovating to provide what the market needs. This new multi-vendor environment makes conformance and interoperability testing fundamental and we are thankful to VIAVI for their important role in supporting our efforts in the Korean market."

"Korea has been one of world's hotspots for innovation for many years," said Rajesh Rao, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI. "When you look below the surface you see the vital work of organizations like the TTA and ETRI in maintaining Korea's leadership in innovation. We are proud to support both the TTA and ETRI as they help prepare Korean vendors and the wider ecosystem for the growth in O-RAN based networks."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.in

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-selected-as-testing-partner-for-korean-o-ran-lab-301522998.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

