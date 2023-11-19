What Is Viavi Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAV) Share Price Doing?

While Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$10.52 and falling to the lows of US$7.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Viavi Solutions' current trading price of US$8.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Viavi Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Viavi Solutions?

According to my valuation model, Viavi Solutions seems to be fairly priced at around 2.64% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Viavi Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $7.79, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Viavi Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Viavi Solutions look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Viavi Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VIAV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VIAV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

