VIAVI Xgig PCIe® 5.0 Exerciser Wins Acceptance by the PCI-SIG® for Protocol Compliance Testing at Industry Workshops Globally

·3 min read
  • VIAV

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the PCI-SIG® has completed their correlation process and approved the results generated by the VIAVI Xgig PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 Exerciser to test Link and Transaction protocol compliance at 32GT/s. The VIAVI results are confirmed by the PCI-SIG SEG sub-group to match PCIe 5.0 compliance specification requirements. PCI-SIG is the community responsible for developing and maintaining PCIe specifications, the de facto standard for I/O data transfers.

Viavi Logo
Viavi Logo

The results generated by the Xgig PCIe 5.0 Exerciser, when performed at one of PCI-SIG's globally located workshops, will count towards a product's acceptance onto the official PCIe 5.0 Integrators List. In light of VIAVI becoming an approved Test Equipment (TE) provider to PCI-SIG workshops, it allows PCI-SIG members to continue testing between workshops using the VIAVI compliance tool.

The PCI-SIG community has over 900 members, including the world's largest chip manufacturers. At each new specification release, the organization aims to double the data rate for compliant components and devices. The next PCI-SIG compliance workshop for Gen 5 is scheduled for April 18-22, in Burlingame, CA, USA.

"PCI Express technology is a critical standard that underpins the success of virtually every form of computing," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "And yet, there are very few companies with the expertise to handle PCIe compliance testing. We're looking forward to supporting the PCI-SIG community and giving them the foundation for moving ahead with PCIe 5.0 technology and onward."

"PCIe Compliance testing is fundamental to our standardization efforts," said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG Chairperson and President. "VIAVI plays a role in this effort and we're looking forward to meeting them and the rest of our members at our next compliance workshop this April."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 900 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

PCI-SIG, PCI Express, and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.in

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-xgig-pcie-5-0-exerciser-wins-acceptance-by-the-pci-sig-for-protocol-compliance-testing-at-industry-workshops-globally-301508567.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

