Vibe Conference Announces the Top Beverage Companies at the 2022 Supplier Awards Ceremony

Questex LLC
·2 min read
Questex LLC
Questex LLC

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for chain beverage executives, today announces the top adult beverage suppliers at the 2022 Supplier Awards.

For more than ten years, the Supplier Awards has invited beverage operators to rate their respective supplier companies on key attributes including business-building support as well as service and support performance through live interviews. To ensure efficient, fair and unbiased balloting and analysis, results were analyzed by food and beverage industry research and consulting firm CM Profit Group. Winners were then identified in four categories including beer, wine, spirits and non-alcohol beverages, categorized by total annual case volume.

The 2022 Supplier Awards winners:
BEER

  • Large company: Constellation Brands [Beer]

  • Medium company: Boston Beer Company

  • Small company: New Belgium Brewing

WINE

  • Large company: E&J Gallo

  • Medium company: Trinchero Family Estates

  • Small company: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and Rodney Strong [Tie]

SPIRITS

  • Large company: Bacardi USA

  • Medium company: Campari Group

  • Small company: Wm Grant & Sons

NON-ALCOHOL

  • Large company: Red Bull

  • Medium company: Monin Gourmet Flavorings

  • Small company: Fever Tree and Q Mixers [Tie]

“Congratulations to the 2022 awards winners,” said Tom Fox, Partner, CM Profit Group. “The Supplier Awards program is based on research from the annual CM Profit On Premise Partnering Study. More than 40 operators participated in the live interviews where they rated their respective supplier companies.”

About CM Profit Group
CM Profit Group works in the areas of National Account research, training and consulting primarily for beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors. The annual PARTNERING STUDY is syndicated research. CM Profit Group clients have included virtually every major (and many smaller) beverage alcohol supplier in the United States. http://www.cmprofit.com

About Vibe Conference
Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2022 conference will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa April 25-27.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Michelle Osborne
Questex
mosborne@questex.com
617.219.8305


