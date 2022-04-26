Vibe Conference Presents 2022 VIBE Vista Award Winners

Questex LLC

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the 2022 Vista Awards. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.



Vibe Vista Awards entries were reviewed by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni and were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards.

This year’s Vibe Vista Award winners include:

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program: Marriott International , sponsored by Monin

Best Beer Program, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse , sponsored by New Belgium Brewing

Best Spirits Program, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. , sponsored by William Grant & Sons

Best Training Program, Virgin Voyages , sponsored by Brown Forman

Best Pickup & Delivery, Brinker International (Chili's) , sponsored by Patron Spirits

Best Beverage Menu Program, Holland America Line (Half Moon Bar)

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer, Intercontinental IHG , sponsored by Remy Cointreau USA

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants, Dave & Busters , sponsored by Campari

Best Overall: Hotels, Casinos & Cruise Lines: (tie) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and HEI Hotels & Resorts, sponsored by Beam Suntory



Laddie Weiss, Producer, Vibe Conference, said, “Congratulations to the Vibe Vista Awards winners. Winners were judged based on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. We applaud them on their success.”

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with the Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/

Story continues

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2022 conference will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa April 25-27.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Questex

mosborne@questex.com

617.219.8305



