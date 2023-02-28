Vibe Conference Presents 2023 Vibe Vista Award Winners

Questex LLC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for executives, today announces the 2023 Vista Awards. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.



Vibe Vista Awards entries were reviewed by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni and were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards.

This year’s Vibe Vista Award winners include:

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Beer Program: Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Spirits Program: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Best Wine Program: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer: PPX Hospitality

Best Beverage Menu: HEI Hotels & Resorts

Best Overall: Hotels, Casinos & Cruise Lines: Royal Caribbean International

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, said, “Congratulations to the 2023 Vibe Vista Awards winners. Winners were judged based on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. We applaud them on their success.”

