Vibe Conference Presents 2023 Vibe Vista Award Winners

Questex LLC
·2 min read
Questex LLC
Questex LLC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for executives, today announces the 2023 Vista Awards. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.

Vibe Vista Awards entries were reviewed by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni and were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards.

This year’s Vibe Vista Award winners include:

  • Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program: Norwegian Cruise Line

  • Best Beer Program: Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Best Spirits Program: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

  • Best Wine Program: Norwegian Cruise Line

  • Best Beverage Limited Time Offer: PPX Hospitality

  • Best Beverage Menu: HEI Hotels & Resorts

  • Best Overall: Hotels, Casinos & Cruise Lines: Royal Caribbean International

  • Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, said, “Congratulations to the 2023 Vibe Vista Awards winners. Winners were judged based on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. We applaud them on their success.”

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with the Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/

About Vibe Conference
Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2023 conference will be held February 27-March 1 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Michelle Osborne
Questex
mosborne@questex.com
617.219.8305


