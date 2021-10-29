U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,598.51
    +2.09 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,800.73
    +70.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,433.02
    -15.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.57
    -1.41 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    -23.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0136 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0113 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0780
    +0.5060 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,781.09
    +1,500.11 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.28
    +28.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Vibra Health Laboratories Launches New Coagulation Tests, 25 Additional Chemistry Tests and updated Chemistry Panels

·1 min read

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibra Health Laboratories (VHL), a leader in clinical laboratory medicine, is excited to expand their clinical laboratory services to include chemistry and hematology as well as an expansion of robust infectious disease molecular testing and one of the most comprehensive urine drug confirmation testing.

The addition of chemistry and hematology include tests for coagulation studies as well an extensive panel of cardiac, hepatic, thyroid and TPN profiles.

Tests for coagulation include PT, PTT, INR and D-Dimer. These tests help the physician measure the blood's ability to clot and can help the physician determine if the patient has an abnormal bleeding or clotting disorder. They are also used as a therapeutic monitor for patients that are taking anti-coagulants. The addition of the new tests and panels, to their existing menu provides physicians with a comprehensive list of analytes for the diagnosis and monitoring of the most common diseases and conditions.

"Vibra Health Lab is committed to meeting the laboratory needs of our clinicians, hospitals, and most importantly, patients," said Brad Hollinger, President and CEO of Vibra Healthcare.

All tests have a turnaround time of 24 hours.

Vibra Health lab is happy to extend our new testing options. Our key focus remains the highest quality care for our clients and patients. For a complete listing of all VHL laboratory tests and services, including the new coagulation and chemistry tests, please visit www.vibrahealthlab.com or call 248-846-0663 for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibra-health-laboratories-launches-new-coagulation-tests-25-additional-chemistry-tests-and-updated-chemistry-panels-301412041.html

SOURCE Vibra Health Laboratories

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double From Here

    Two months ago, Morgan Stanley had posed a question: 'Will the September market swoon take longer than average to recover?' According to the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson, we can “Fast forward to today, and the answer to that question is a definitive no. Instead, our data show retail investors remain steadfast in their commitment to buying equities...” Wilson sees retail investors giving a large boost to the market’s current upward impetus, and paradoxically, he believes that the

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • ‘The threat of COVID is not done’: doctor on possible winter wave

    Despite an encouraging downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases nationwide, health officials are urging Americans to stay vigilant as colder weather arrives, cautioning "the threat of COVID is not done."

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • Pandemic Cigarette-Smoking Boom Appears to Be Over

    After an uptick in sales in the first year of the pandemic, U.S. cigarette purchases are on the decline again as smokers spend more time away from their homes.

  • NovoCure (NVCR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review NovoCure's third-quarter 2021 performance. Other members of the executive leadership team are also on the call and available for Q&A. The slides presented today can be view on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for the third-quarter 2021 financial results located in the Event section of our Investor Relations page.

  • An Ivermectin-Pushing Doc Was Quietly Appointed to This Health Board. Then Things Got Weird.

    WikicommonsThe stalled health board appointment of a Montana doctor who’s pushed unproven treatments for COVID-19 has triggered outrage among her local supporters, with one city council candidate making the wild suggestion that there’s a conspiracy afoot involving Black Lives Matter activists.Dr. Dianna Carvey, who appears on a list of doctors who promote the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the virus, had nearly secured a seat on the Lincoln County Health Board when cou

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The FDA Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Study: A common antidepressant guards against COVID hospitalization

    The readily available antidepressant fluvoxamine significantly reduced COVID-related hospitalizations, according to a large study published Wednesday.Why it matters: The clinical trial suggests that a cheap, readily available drug could dramatically reduce serious illness and death when prescribed early. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Researchers from Canada, the U.S. and Brazil honed in on the drug for its anti-inflammatory properties for the study, p

  • Merck sees up to $7 billion in sales of COVID-19 drug through end of 2022

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc on Thursday said its experimental COVID-19 drug could bring in between $5 billion and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year, assuming it gains U.S. authorization in December. Merck's shares rose more than 4% to $84.88 in early trading. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, has been closely watched since Merck earlier this month reported data https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 that showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.

  • Here's how this Bay Area startup is trying to become the 'Door Dash of blood draws'

    Menlo Park-based Sprinter Health offers a mobile medical lab service that it aims to make as easy to use as food delivery services.

  • West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

    When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.” Demand for the vaccine has almost dried up, the question of whether to get a shot has become a political hot button, and West Virginia’s vaccination rate has plummeted to the lowest among the states.

  • News Analysis: It's harder to justify COVID vaccine for children if pandemic's end is near

    The closer we get to the end of the pandemic, the harder it is to justify the risk of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for young children.

  • Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines' 3Q 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Kristin Hodous of Blueprint Medicines, you may begin your conference. Today on our call, Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Blueprint Medicines' Third Quarter 2021 business highlights.

  • Analyst Report: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

    Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

  • Meal kits and Green Giant brand onions among the latest salmonella outbreak recalls

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • An Antidepressant Is the Surprising New Anti-COVID Drug

    Mario Tama / Getty ImagesSince the pandemic began, scientists have crawled through a back catalog of dozens of medications in a quest to find one that might have some effect against COVID-19 infections. These investigations have largely ended in frustration. The only drug that’s approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 patients so far is remdesivir. Most others have shown limited or no efficacy and have drifted back into pharmaceutical obscurity. Others, like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, have

  • Answer To Ask Dr. Mallika Marshall Question Leads To Inflammatory Breast Cancer Diagnosis

    Dr. Mallika Marshall has been answering questions about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccines, and one of those answers may have helped save one woman's life.