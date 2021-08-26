U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

VIBRANT Marketing promotes from within their newest VP and Partner, Greg Baumken

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - One of North America's leading commercial marketing agencies, VIBRANT Marketing, are proud to announce their newest VP and Partner, Greg Baumken. An already familiar face at VIBRANT's Toronto office, Greg has spent the past 8 years helping the agency grow in both stature and expertise. His promotion marks another success story for VIBRANT's "promote from within" model.

Greg Baumken | Vice-President (CNW Group/VIBRANT Marketing)
Greg Baumken | Vice-President (CNW Group/VIBRANT Marketing)

In his 8 years at the agency, Greg has established himself as a passionate leader with an acute understanding of the business. Bringing his energy and insight to each project, he's helped produce incredible work for iconic brands including Diageo, Carlsberg, National Bank of Canada, BMW, and many others. "I am thrilled to embark on this new entrepreneurial phase of my career and become a partner at a place I've poured so much into, a place that's given me so much in return".

VIBRANT President, Eric Brouillet, is delighted to see another one of the agency's rising stars reach new heights. "I've had the pleasure of collaborating with Greg for 8 years, his creativity and strategic know-how have been of tremendous value to the company. We want to continue growing our top talent from within, having that belief in your team is integral".

About VIBRANT Marketing Inc.

Proudly Canadian, VIBRANT is a national commercial marketing agency. Since 2006, the company has provided a wide range of B2C/B2B marketing services spanning from strategy, creative, experiential, digital, commercial architecture, and sales services. The company works with a network of 120 experts across the country with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. VIBRANT's client list includes Danone, Vidéotron, Sleeman Breweries, Carlsberg, Diageo, National Bank and Beiersdorf. Discover more here: www.vibrant.marketing

VIBRANT Marketing Logo (CNW Group/VIBRANT Marketing)
VIBRANT Marketing Logo (CNW Group/VIBRANT Marketing)

SOURCE VIBRANT Marketing

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c8525.html

