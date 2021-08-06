U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,948.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.50
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.39
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    -0.74 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8040
    +0.0510 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,628.49
    +2,482.26 (+6.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.68
    +21.78 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.18
    -2.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

The vibration monitoring market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period. Rising need for remote operations owing to the spread of COVID-19, adoption of wireless communication technology in vibration monitoring, advent of secure cloud computing platforms used for vibration monitoring, rising focus toward predictive maintenance in the industrial sector, and deployment of vibration monitoring technologies in the ecosystem of smart manufacturing, and realization of benefits of vibration monitoring systems by manufacturers across the world are contributing to the growth of the vibration monitoring market.

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vibration Monitoring Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Monitoring Process, Deployment Type, System Type, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001214/?utm_source=GNW
Rising adoption of machine learning and big data analytics, strategic partnerships and collaborations among different market players, and advent of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) act as a growth opportunity for the market players.

Based on the offering, hardware to account the largest share during 2021–2026.

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the vibration monitoring market.Vibration can be measured through various types of sensors.

Based on different types of vibrations, there are sensors designed to measure displacement, velocity, and acceleration, with different measuring devices and sensors such as accelerometers, proximity probes, velocity sensors, and transmitters.These devices are considered to be the main components of vibration monitoring systems.

They are the main sources through which the data related to vibration levels in machinery is obtained well in advance. The data extracted by hardware components enables an effective predictive maintenance program to avoid costly downtime.

Online vibration monitoring to grow sat the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Online vibration monitoring is an advanced monitoring process, and it provides real-time plant data to operators, resulting in its higher adoption than the portable vibration monitoring process.Online vibration monitoring systems have applications in industries where a 24-hour production is required.

In production-intensive industries, such as oil & gas, power generation, and mining & metals, failure of some devices leads to complete system overhauls, high repair costs, and an unsafe work environment.Thus, such industries require continuous monitoring of assets and machinery.

In industries with production plants at remote locations, vibration monitoring using portable monitoring processes is difficult; therefore, industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and mining & metals rely increasingly on online vibration monitoring systems.

Oil & gas industry accounted for the largest share of the vibration monitoring market during the forecast period
The oil & gas industry accounted for the largest share of the vibration monitoring market in 2020.The industry has been emphasizing increasing its profitability owing to the rising pressure of high operating costs of oil & gas plants.

Fluctuations in oil prices in the global market are another factor contributing to the increasing pressure on the oil & gas industry to reduce its operating costs.Thus, this industry is expected to adopt vibration monitoring systems and solutions to maintain the efficient working of its critical assets and reduce downtime.

The overall ecosystem of machine condition monitoring ensures uninterrupted operations of production machinery with minimized downtime; this helps reduce maintenance costs and increase the productivity of the machinery used in oil & gas plants.Moreover, the increasing demand for online vibration monitoring solutions is expected to further drive the vibration monitoring market for oil & gas industry.

Though the industry accounted for the largest share of the vibration monitoring market in 2020, there was a sharp decline in oil prices owing to the COVID-19 in the same year. This may adversely affect the deployment of new vibration monitoring systems and solutions in the industry in 2021, as it is expected to start recovering in the same year, and the deployment of new vibration monitoring systems and solutions will result in increased expenses for oil & gas companies.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the vibration monitoring marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 18%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 - 60%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 21%, Managers - 35%, and Others – 44%
• By Region: North America - 22%, Europe - 26%, APAC - 39%, and RoW - 13%

General Electric (US), Honeywell International (US), Emerson Electric (US), SKF (Sweden), Schaeffler (Germany), Parker Haniffin (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Meggit (UK), Analog Devices (US), and National Instruments (US) are the key players in the vibration monitoring market . These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the vibration monitoring market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the vibration monitoring market based on offering, monitoring process, deployment type, system type, industry, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the vibration monitoring market.

It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vibration monitoring market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001214/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Flops as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 6th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $41,000 levels would support the pack, however.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Ambani Suffers Setback in $3.4 Billion Deal Feud With Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of an indebted retailer suffered a blow after Amazon.com Inc. won a court battle to halt the transaction, disrupting the Indian tycoon’s ambitions to take on the U.S. e-commerce giant in the $1 trillion local market.On Friday, a two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court ruled that an emergency order by a Singapore arbitrator last year, which stopped Reliance from proceeding with the deal, is legally binding. Amazon had approached the ar

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable in India. Reliance Retail said a year ago it had reached an agreement with Future Group to acquire the latter’s retail and wholesaler business, as well as its logistics and warehousing business, for $3.4 billion.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?