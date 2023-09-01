Vicarious Surgical Inc.'s (NYSE:RBOT) largest shareholders are individual investors with 29% ownership, private equity firms own 25%

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 29% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Vicarious Surgical.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vicarious Surgical?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Vicarious Surgical. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vicarious Surgical, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Vicarious Surgical is not owned by hedge funds. Khosla Ventures, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 8.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Adam Sachs directly holds 6.7% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vicarious Surgical

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Vicarious Surgical Inc.. Insiders have a US$25m stake in this US$159m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Vicarious Surgical. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 25%, private equity firms could influence the Vicarious Surgical board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 13%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

