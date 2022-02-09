U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.00
    +31.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,527.00
    +185.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,873.00
    +138.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.80
    +15.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.74
    -0.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.80
    -2.06 (-9.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4640
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,702.61
    -142.54 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.01
    -14.85 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.99
    +42.92 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Vicarius raises $24M to build out its vulnerability remediation platform

Carly Page
·2 min read

Vicarius, a New York-based startup that has developed an autonomous vulnerability remediation platform, has raised $24 million in Series A funding to protect organizations from the next major supply-chain attack.

The current vulnerability remediation situation isn’t working, Vicarius tells TechCrunch. It’s a process split between two departments — security teams, which identify and prioritize vulnerabilities, and IT, which remediate them while focusing on keeping operations running smoothly, creating an inherent conflict of interests. It’s also a process that remains "super vendor dependent," according to Michael Assraf, CEO of Vicarius.

The process from vulnerability disclosure to patch release, to deployment and testing takes on average four to six months, he says, and during this time new vulnerabilities could be introduced, putting the organization at risk of a SolarWinds-style intrusion or Log4j attack.

That’s what Vicarius wants to change. The startup’s cloud-based platform consolidates down the vulnerability remediation process, and analyses proprietary and third-party applications for vulnerabilities.

Vicarius has visions greater than preventing the next big supply-chain cybersecurity fallout. The company — which currently has 150 customers including the UK’s National Health Service and Ingram Micro — tells TechCrunch that it ultimately wants to build a machine that creates value to community security. The startup’s research center, for example, makes information about vulnerable software available to the general public, and its next plan is to create a social platform to assist security engineers - even if they're not a Vicarius customer.

“If someone is searching how to fix a CVE, for example, we will offer it completely for free," Assraf said. "I think this is something that is missing today in the security community - you don’t have a lot of free resources and everything is proprietary.”

These plans will be fueled by the company’s $24 million Series A raise, which was led by AllegisCyber Capital, JVP and AlleyCorp, with executives from Okta, SecurityScorecard, and Exabeam also providing capital. With the funds, which have been raised two years after the startup’s $5 million seed round, it’s also aiming to triple its number of employees and expand its go-to-market strategy.

"A lot of the time you will find startups are trying to fix very specific, niche problems,” Assraf said. “We’re going after a very big problem in the world of cybersecurity.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda's sales, profit drop amid rising costs, chip shortages

    Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker. Honda Motor Co.’s profit for the three months through December totaled 192.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion), down from 284 billion yen the year before, the Tokyo-based company said Wednesday. Quarterly sales slipped 2% to 3.7 trillion yen ($32 billion).

  • What Eric Lander's exit means for Biden's science agenda

    The resignation Monday night of White House science adviser Eric Lander means the administration is losing its highest-ranking climate science official. Why it matters: Lander has turned the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) into a new power center within the government for climate and energy research and policy. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt's responsible for overseeing the U.S. Global Change Resea

  • Daniel Higgins, Melissa Alden join four-way race to replace District Attorney Michael O'Keefe

    Dan Higgins and Melissa Alden will also run for election for district attorney of the Cape and Islands, since Michael O'Keefe is not running again.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Bitcoin Miners Offloaded Holdings as Prices Dropped to $33K

    Miners sold their bitcoin holders as prices of the asset fell last month, data showed.

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker

    Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022. Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship. Benedetto Vigna, Ferra

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • Immerse Yourself In The Metaverse With These Products

    "The metaverse" is an evolving form of communication, media, and video gaming. Take your gaming experience to the next level with these products.

  • NFT, crypto startup Alchemy raises $200M in venture capital, hits unicorn status

    Silicon Valley-based Alchemy has raised $200 million, making it the latest cryptocurrency startup to achieve unicorn status, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: China Growth Slows But Rest-Of-World Catching Up

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • How Google is making inroads into the crypto ecosystem

    Google is making significant inroads into the crypto-ecosystem as blockchain technology becomes more mainstream.

  • Lemondrop and Fireball review: Impossibly small, surprisingly powerful synths

    Lemondrop and Fireball review

  • How to optimize your TV for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

    Here's how to get the most out new next-gen gaming features like HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 120fps gaming on your Xbox Series X, Series S or PlayStation 5.

  • Nvidia's Terrific Position in This Nascent Market Could Supercharge Its Growth

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as it turns out, was the biggest player in this space -- the tech giant pointed out last month that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service had crossed 15 million subscribers. Cloud gaming allows gamers to stream and play high-end games even on underpowered devices thanks to remote servers that are equipped with powerful hardware. All that they need is a fast network and a subscription to a cloud gaming service such as GeForce NOW.