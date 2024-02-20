Vice Chairman of Brookfield Picks Up 1.1% More Stock

Those following along with Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Brian Lawson, Vice Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking CA$9.4m on stock at an average price of CA$54.27. While that only increased their holding size by 1.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Brookfield Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Managing Partner James Flatt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$53m worth of shares at a price of CA$42.24 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$54.43. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.55m shares worth CA$67m. On the other hand they divested 18.31k shares, for CA$970k. Overall, Brookfield insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Brookfield Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Brookfield insiders own about CA$8.9b worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Brookfield Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Brookfield. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Brookfield. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Brookfield.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

