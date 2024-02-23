Vice Media to halt publishing to namesake site, cut 'several hundred' jobs in restructuring

The Vice Media logo is seen on the side of its Los Angeles office in May 2023. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press - image credit)

The head of Vice Media Group has informed employees that the company will stop publishing content on Vice.com and will be cutting "several hundred" positions.

A memo from Vice CEO Bruce Dixon, which was sent to staff on Thursday, explains that restructuring changes are being made "to adapt and best align our strategies to be more competitive in the long term."

According to Dixon's memo, "it is no longer cost-effective for us to distribute our digital content the way we have done previously." He said Vice Media would seek to distribute its digital content by partnering with established media companies rather than publishing directly to its own site.

The website did not appear to have mentioned these changes to readers as of early Thursday evening. The memo did not state exactly when the company would stop publishing to Vice.com, but CBC News confirmed that it had already happened.

The memo from Dixon also said the company will provide details to affected staff in the coming days.

The Brooklyn-headquartered media company filed for bankruptcy protection in May of last year. It was then formally sold to a group of its former lenders, according to a July 2023 news release describing the completion of that process.