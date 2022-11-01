U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Vice President of Government Sales Michael Hammond Joins MTM

MTM, Inc.
·3 min read

Michael Hammond

Michael Hammond
Michael Hammond

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the organization's ongoing efforts to align its non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions with the needs of clients, MTM is excited to announce the hiring of Michael Hammond as Vice President of Government Sales. Mike, a 36-year veteran of the healthcare and public affairs industry, will lead MTM's initiatives to grow its NEMT client base nationwide, specifically within the Medicaid space. He will guide MTM in pursuing opportunities at the state and local level, working with the Public Affairs team to develop a strategy to best align with clients' needs and position the company for success during the RFP response process.

Mike is a skillful healthcare advocate and lobbyist for the healthcare delivery system. He comes to MTM following a storied career with renowned managed care plans such as Humana, United Health Group, and Centene, as well as the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently as the Regional Vice President of Medicaid Business Development at Humana, he directed market development in the Midwest, creating relationships with state Medicaid agencies, professional associations, provider and community organizations, and advocacy groups. From 1999 to 2015, Mike served as a consultant to the Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, providing subject matter expertise to states, providers, and federal contractors for behavioral health services. Mike earned his master's degree in management from Baker University and is a member of the College for Behavioral Health Leadership.

"An accomplished executive hailing from the managed care sector, Mike has built a career focused on disrupting the healthcare system to build healthier communities—a goal that directly aligns with MTM's vision," said MTM's Chief Growth Officer Dave Busch. "His ability to establish relationships with Medicaid plans and work collaboratively with our managed care sales team will help ensure our growth strategy aligns across all markets, and most importantly, offers solutions for our clients' most complex NEMT challenges."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services helps clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed-route transit services. In 2022, MTM acquired Veyo, the industry's third-largest NEMT broker. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

Contact Information:
Ashley Wright
Senior Manager, Marketing
awright@mtminc.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


