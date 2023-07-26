VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) reported revenue of $898.16 million, up 35.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885.45 million, representing a surprise of +1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VICI Properties Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Golf revenues : $11.15 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Revenues- Other income : $18.53 million versus $18.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

Revenues- Income from sales-type leases : $495.36 million versus $494.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32% change.

Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans : $373.13 million compared to the $327.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.6% year over year.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.69 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.63.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.69 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.63.



Shares of VICI Properties Inc. have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

