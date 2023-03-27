U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Vicinity Motor Corp.
·3 min read
Vicinity Motor Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to discuss Vicinity Motors' fourth quarter & full year 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question and answer session from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & FY2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-844-850-0545
International Dial-in: 1-412-542-4118
Conference ID: 10176143
Webcast: Vicinity Motors Q4 & FY2022 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Sunday, April 30, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 10176143. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: Vicinity Motors Q4 & FY 2022 Webcast.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.
Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV), (TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
IR@vicinitymotor.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
VMC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745836/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-on-Thursday-March-30-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

