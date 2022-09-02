U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Vickie A. VanZandt Appointed to PJM Board of Managers

·1 min read

VanZandt fills vacancy left by Sarah Rogers  

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that Vickie A. VanZandt has been appointed to the PJM Board of Managers, effective Oct. 1.

Vickie A. VanZandt
Vickie A. VanZandt

VanZandt will replace outgoing Board Member Sarah Rogers, who is stepping down from the Board, effective Sept. 2, after more than 10 years of service. Following Rogers' announcement of her planned resignation, PJM's Nominating Committee completed a nationwide candidate search that identified VanZandt as the nominee. Based upon the endorsement of the Nominating Committee, the PJM Board voted to approve her appointment. She will serve on the Board of Managers until she stands for election at the Annual Meeting of Members in May 2023.

VanZandt is an energy consultant and president of VanZandt Electric Transmission Consulting, Inc. Previously, she served as senior vice president and chief engineer of transmission services of the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) where she was responsible for the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, marketing and management of the high-voltage transmission system covering four states in the Pacific Northwest. VanZandt currently serves on the board of ISO New England where she chairs the System Planning and Reliability Committee. Her appointment begins October 1, after she concludes her service at ISO New England.

VanZandt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington and is a senior member of the IEEE.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vickie-a-vanzandt-appointed-to-pjm-board-of-managers-301617178.html

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

