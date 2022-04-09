U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,433.97
    -1,187.27 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Vicky Press Public Relations Announces New Agency Division Building Innovative Brands through Stories and Images.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicky Press Public Relations is proud to announce its expansion into the Influencer and Optimization branding market. In todays digital era, it has never been more important to build a brand online.We will use our expertise in publicity and photoshoot productions to create expertly produced StoryBrands that best represents our clients online presence. Victoria is a successful model agent with NYC top agencies. Her connections in the modeling industry with well know photographers, stylist, and editors gives her the upper hand.

Victoria Talbot, Vicky Press @vickypressnyc (PRNewsfoto/Vicky Press)
Victoria Talbot, Vicky Press @vickypressnyc (PRNewsfoto/Vicky Press)

Knowing the current state of the industry, Female entrepreneur and businesswoman Victoria Talbot of Vicky Press Public Relations has launched a division that ties publicity to influencers likeness to offer brands product placement plugs to gain more exposure. In today's competitive digital landscape, building a strong brand image is no longer a choice it's a necessity. To keep up with a changing World we must adapt ourselves, but one universal truth remains: your brand is the hallmark of your quality. It's the most effective way to share your passion. A strong brand enables you to maintain a congruent identity across multiple platforms, establish your authority and spark a connection with your audience.

Victoria CEO of Vicky Press Public Relations has made a name of her own in the entertainment and media fields, becoming one of the industries prominent brand managers and publicity agents. She has an iconic history for discovering talent and building careers through creating powerful content and brokering groundbreaking talent and brand deals. This all while finding balance between a life of pleasure and business. This is the exact mission she is driving forward as a business. Her high profile connections, industry experience, and mission to better her clients personal lives and careers through an authentic focus on personal development has the company positioned in a great place to make things happen for her clients.

For more info on Vicky Press go to her website: www.vickypresspr.com
Instagram: @vickypressnyc Twitter: @vickypress2

contact: vickypresspr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicky-press-public-relations-announces-new-agency-division-building-innovative-brands-through-stories-and-images-301521285.html

SOURCE Vicky Press

