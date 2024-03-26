VICOM (SGX:WJP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.0275

VICOM Ltd's (SGX:WJP) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.0275 per share on 13th of May. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 4.0%.

VICOM's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 94% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Looking forward, could fall by 4.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.048, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.055. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

VICOM May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, VICOM's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.5% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On VICOM's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments VICOM has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, VICOM has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

