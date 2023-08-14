VICOM (SGX:WJP) Is Reducing Its Dividend To SGD0.0275

VICOM Ltd (SGX:WJP) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 29th of August to SGD0.0275, which is 17% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. However, the dividend yield of 4.0% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

VICOM's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, VICOM was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 161% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Earnings per share could rise by 0.1% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 86% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.0375 total annually to SGD0.0664. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. VICOM might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, VICOM's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that VICOM has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

VICOM's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think VICOM is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for VICOM (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

