VicOne Obtained DEKRA ASPICE CL2 Certificate

TAIPEI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA issued ASPICE CL2 certificate to VicOne, a subsidiary of global cybersecurity leader, Trend Micro Incorporated. Through the professional assessment of DEKRA, a world known third-party testing and certification body, VicOne has surpassed industry requirements in terms of system development, software design, and management level. The ASPICE CL2 certification demonstrates that VicOne adheres to international standards in their software development process and quality management, so they are well established to provide high-standard, safer automotive cybersecurity solutions.

ASPICE stands for Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capacity Determination. It is a model framework for improving automotive software process and assessing the R&D capacity of software development teams in the automotive industry. The standard makes sure that all parties involved in software development and associated components follow guidelines for the high-level operation process and minimizes product risks. ASPICE is a collaborative effort between the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC), considered as the most valued certificate for software development in the world.

Gerhard Rieger, Senior Vice President Global Functional Safety, stressed that DEKRA and VicOne joined hands in automotive cybersecurity certification service programs in 2022. VicOne has successfully passed an ASPICE CL2 level certification, which shows their software systems apply to save and secure processes that are in line with the most advanced operating procedures and standards to evaluate process fulfillment regarding the ASPICE framework. DEKRA will further collaborate with VicOne on projects providing global customers with high-quality automotive cybersecurity counsel and solutions for optimal software management and control processes.

Mr. Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, highlighted that there is a growing demand for ASPICE implementation across the automotive supply chain, and DEKRA houses an ASPICE and functional safety team of experts who assist the most suppliers of automakers in obtaining certification. Clients in the automotive supply chain can benefit from DEKRA's integrated solutions, including ISO 26262/ IEC 61508 functional safety, ISO/SAE 21434 / SAE J3061 road vehicles – cybersecurity, ISO 27001 / TISAX standards for information security assessment and Automotive SPICE, a capability maturity model for software. DEKRA is committed to standing with global clients in responding to the challenges of digitization, promoting the transformation and upgrade and sustainable development of the automotive industry.

Mr. Max Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of VicOne, expressed that as V2X features and applications continue to increase, a safer, more secure cockpit environment and ride experience are not only a common goal of OEMs and suppliers for automakers, but also a major mission for automotive cybersecurity providers like us. VicOne has already earned recognition from global car manufacturers and suppliers for its excellent development and quality control capabilities in automotive electronics embedded software systems. Now, acquiring the ASPICE CL2 certification is further validated as conforming to the most advanced operational processes and standards. As a result, the company can help OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers comply with current regulations (such as UN R155) while reinforcing defenses against future cybersecurity threats.

Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro, also participated in this certification ceremony. She mentioned in her speech, "Just as Trend Micro focuses on cloud security, our newly-founded subsidiary demonstrates the power of concentration in the professional field. Vehicle to Everything (V2X ) is an inevitable trend, and I am glad to see that VicOne is following the trend and continuing to break through."

At the certificate awarding ceremony, Mr. Max Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of VicOne, received the ASPICE CL2 certificate from Mr. Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan. Mr. Daniel Lee, General Manager of DEKRA Taiwan Product Testing Operations, and Mr. Kevin Huang, Manager of Global Functional Safety/Cybersecurity attended the ceremony. Mr. Gerhard Rieger, Senior Vice President Global Functional Safety and Ganesh Kumar, DEKRA DIGITAL Principal Consultant for ASPICE, Functional Safety & Cybersecurity, also participated in the ceremony especially from online that day.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA will generate preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The company currently employs over 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

