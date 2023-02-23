U.S. markets closed

Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Vicor Corporation
·9 min read
Vicor Corporation
Vicor Corporation

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 totaled $105.5 million, a 16.8% increase from $90.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 2.3% sequential increase from $103.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin increased to $49.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $40.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $47.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 46.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 45.2% for the corresponding period a year ago, and from 45.5% for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations totaled $0.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $14.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $12.7 million, compared to $16.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The sum of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2022 decreased 5.7% sequentially to approximately $190.6 million compared to approximately $202.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 11.1% to $399.1 million, from $359.4 million for the prior year. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 45.2% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 49.6% for the prior year. Net income for 2022 was $25.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share and 6.4% of revenues, compared to $56.6 million, or $1.26 per diluted share and 15.8% of revenue in the prior year. Cash flows from operations totaled $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 57.9% decrease from cash flows from operations of $54.4 million for the prior year.

Commenting on fourth quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Demand has fallen short of last year’s peak and is anticipated to stay subdued until new AI, datacenter and automotive applications using advanced Power Distribution Networks (PDNs) get to production ramps. The Q4 book-to-bill came in far below 1 while backlog, which declined to $304 million, can only support essentially flat quarterly revenue in the near term.”

“Q4 profitability reflected manufacturing inefficiencies as Advanced Products have not yet fully transitioned to vertically integrated processes in our first ChiP foundry. We look forward to cutting manufacturing cycle times by nearly 2X soon after the balance of key outsourced processes are vertically integrated, which we anticipate to be Q2 2023.”

“Capital investment continued in Q4 to provide approximately one billion dollars per year total capacity in our Andover fab. A 3X advance in current density by ChiPs leveraging advanced processes, components and next generation silicon bodes well for the future utilization of this capacity.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to pre-register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call, so that he or she, on the day of the call, may avoid waiting for the BT Conferencing operator to register callers individually. Those pre-registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a special dial-in number and PIN for call access. Pre-registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 23, 2023. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial 800-230-3019 at approximately 4:45 p.m. and use the Passcode 51835082. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through March 10, 2023. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 99813947. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.
  
For further information contact:
        
James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Voice: 978-470-2900
Facsimile: 978-749-3439
invrel@vicorpower.com


VICOR CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

(Thousands except for per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QUARTER ENDED

 

YEAR ENDED

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEC 31,

 

DEC 31,

 

DEC 31,

 

DEC 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

105,493

 

 

$

90,281

 

$

399,079

 

 

$

359,364

Cost of revenues

 

56,354

 

 

 

49,465

 

 

218,520

 

 

 

181,164

         Gross margin

 

49,139

 

 

 

40,816

 

 

180,559

 

 

 

178,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

          Selling, general and administrative

 

24,942

 

 

 

18,619

 

 

86,264

 

 

 

69,484

          Research and development

 

16,078

 

 

 

13,296

 

 

60,594

 

 

 

53,114

          Litigation-related

 

                    -

 

 

 

                    -

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

                    -

             Total operating expenses

 

41,020

 

 

 

31,915

 

 

153,358

 

 

 

122,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

8,119

 

 

 

8,901

 

 

27,201

 

 

 

55,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,808

 

 

 

204

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

9,927

 

 

 

9,105

 

 

28,687

 

 

 

56,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Provision for income taxes

 

1,866

 

 

 

206

 

 

3,261

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net income

 

8,061

 

 

 

8,899

 

 

25,426

 

 

 

56,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  noncontrolling interest

 

(1

)

 

 

19

 

 

(20

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Vicor Corporation

$

8,062

 

 

$

8,880

 

$

25,446

 

 

$

56,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  to Vicor Corporation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

           Basic

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

1.30

           Diluted

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

           Basic

 

44,062

 

 

 

43,887

 

 

44,005

 

 

 

43,651

           Diluted

 

44,859

 

 

 

45,148

 

 

44,894

 

 

 

44,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VICOR CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

(Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEC 31,

 

DEC 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

        Cash and cash equivalents

$

190,611

 

 

$

182,418

 

        Short-term investments

 

-

 

 

 

45,215

 

        Accounts receivable, net

 

65,429

 

 

 

55,097

 

        Inventories

 

101,410

 

 

 

67,322

 

        Other current assets

 

5,154

 

 

 

6,708

 

                  Total current assets

 

362,604

 

 

 

356,760

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term deferred tax assets

 

280

 

 

 

208

 

Long-term investment, net

 

2,622

 

 

 

2,639

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

166,009

 

 

 

115,975

 

Other assets

 

5,386

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

 

 

 

                  Total assets

$

536,901

 

 

$

477,205

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

        Accounts payable

$

22,207

 

 

$

21,189

 

        Accrued compensation and benefits

 

10,849

 

 

 

12,753

 

        Accrued expenses

 

8,613

 

 

 

4,158

 

        Accrued litigation

 

6,500

 

 

 

                    -

 

        Sales allowances

 

1,661

 

 

 

1,464

 

        Short-term lease liabilities

 

1,450

 

 

 

1,551

 

        Income taxes payable

 

72

 

 

 

66

 

        Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments

 

13,197

 

 

 

7,912

 

 

 

 

 

                 Total current liabilities

 

64,549

 

 

 

49,093

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

145

 

 

 

413

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

862

 

 

 

569

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

7,009

 

 

 

3,225

 

                 Total liabilities

 

72,565

 

 

 

53,300

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

  Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

        Capital stock

 

360,924

 

 

 

346,221

 

        Retained earnings

 

243,079

 

 

 

217,633

 

        Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(988

)

 

 

(1,328

)

        Treasury stock

 

(138,927

)

 

 

(138,927

)

             Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity

 

464,088

 

 

 

423,599

 

  Noncontrolling interest

 

248

 

 

 

306

 

        Total equity

 

464,336

 

 

 

423,905

 

 

 

 

 

                  Total liabilities and equity

$

536,901

 

 

$

477,205

 


