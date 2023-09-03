Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Vicor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$46m ÷ (US$561m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Vicor has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Vicor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Vicor's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Vicor. The company has employed 219% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Vicor has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 18% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Vicor (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

