Vicore obtains SARS coronavirus patent for C21 in the USA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders, today announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent number US11,123,329 covering the use of C21 to treat infections caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus (CoV), including SARS-CoV-2.

"COVID-19 may be just a few mutations away from evading existing vaccines, and we know that even vaccinated people can both pass on the infection and become ill themselves" said Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore Pharma. "This C21/CoV patent gives Vicore patent protection in the US market until December 2040."

A major clinical impact of C21 on respiratory function in COVID-19 was documented in a recent phase 2 trial showing that C21 reduced the need for supplemental oxygen in hospitalized patients by 90%. An ongoing international pivotal phase 3 study (ATTRACT-3) involving around 600 COVID-19 patients is expected to deliver top-line data in H1 2022.

"The use of C21 to promote accelerated resolution of lung damage by SARS-CoV-2 and related conronaviruses is a promising and innovative therapeutic approach" said Johan Raud, CSO of Vicore. "Vicore is also presently pursuing equivalent protection for this innovation outside the US."

C21 - a first-in-class AT2R agonist

C21 is a first-in-class, orally available, low molecular weight, angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist that activates the "protective arm" of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) leading to resolution and regeneration following tissue damage. The compound is currently in a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in IPF and in a pivotal phase 3 trial in COVID-19. Given the therapeutic potential of AT2R agonism in additional indications with significant unmet medical needs, Vicore has intensified the efforts to develop proprietary follow-up molecules with differentiated profiles.

For further information, please contact:
Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO
Phone: +46 70 975 98 63
E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on September 22, 2021 at 08.00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vicore-pharma-holding-ab/r/vicore-obtains-sars-coronavirus-patent-for-c21-in-the-usa,c3419027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15668/3419027/1471159.pdf

Vicore obtains SARS coronavirus patent for C21 in the USA

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicore-obtains-sars-coronavirus-patent-for-c21-in-the-usa-301382360.html

SOURCE Vicore Pharma Holding AB

