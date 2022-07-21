VICS Allows Users to Access Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Bots

RoboFi

crypto

crypto

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEOUL, South Korea, Jul. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VICS is the main token in the RoboFi ecosystem that is a BEP-20 token developed on the Binance Smart Chain and an essential utility token for running various trading functions on DABots (Decentralized Autonomous Bots). RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with an IBO (Initial Bot Offering), helps users to manage trading by giving access to institutional-grade crypto trading bots.

crypto





Holding VICS will help bot stake users browse and purchase all DABots listed on the RoboFi Store. In addition, holding VICS will make users become bot governance users, who will have the voting rights. VICS plays a huge role for bot users as it is a requirement to own DABots' governance tokens.

With advanced functionalities in trading, RoboFi enables users to meet the trading challenges of today and tomorrow. Considering that VICS has lately gained popularity in the crypto trading bot marketplace, it can be traded on three major exchanges – MEXC Global, PancakeSwap V2, and Hotbit.

Dr. Minh Sang Tran, Director of RoboFi, said, "In today's highly competitive and regulated market, users must be able to automatically process the majority of their assets while retaining the flexibility to manually process bigger assets as needed. Moreover, they must continuously refine their trading strategy to account for technological developments. "

She also added, "We created a product that is accessible to everyone. Consequently, we concentrate on creating solutions that can be used by people who have no prior knowledge of the subject.”

About RoboFi

RoboFi (www.robofi.io/home) is a Defi platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots. Through its IBO (Initial Bot Offering) system, community members can maximize their earnings in an easy, simple, and secure way. We create a safe and transparent environment based on blockchain technologies that help developers bring crypto trading bot platforms to the market. In addition, individuals will have easy access to these bot applications, thereby generating more earning opportunities. RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by the $VICS token.

Story continues

About VICS

VICS token has a distinctive and enticing concept. VICS is the BEP-20 token, built on the Binance smart chain. It is a core utility token in the RoboFi ecosystem, the reliable crypto trading bot marketplace. One important utility is to own the governance token of DABots and participate in an IBO (Initial Bot Offering) to receive additional incentives. VICS is available on major exchanges for trading.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3fb13ba-2dfc-4869-a3f1-2933ba966f82

CONTACT: Donna Lee donna.lee@robofi.io



