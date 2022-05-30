VICS Gained Popularity in the Crypto Trading Bots Marketplace

RoboFi

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VICS is a main token in the RoboFi ecosystem that is a BEP-20 token, built on the Binance Smart Chain and an important utility token to run different business functions on DABots. RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with IBO (Initial Bot Offering), introduces VICS as the fuel of the system.

VICS can be used to stake and earn rewards, pay for crypto trading bots on the marketplace, engage in IBO (Initial Bot Offering), buy Governance Shares, and receive additional incentives from decentralized and autonomous crypto trading bots.

VICS is essential for bot makers to list their bots in the RoboFi store, calculate the value of bot governance tokens, and join the IBO.

As for users, VICS is required to own DABots' governance tokens. Additionally, bot governance token rewards will be distributed in VICS.

VICS has lately gained popularity in the crypto trading bots marketplace and can be traded on three exchanges, with MEXC Global, PancakeSwap V2, and Hotbit being the major exchanges.

Dr. Minh Sang Tran, the executive director of RoboFi, stated, "Our objective is to develop a solution that would genuinely benefit people in the long run. The major goal of the RoboFi project is to bring these advantages to the cryptocurrency industry. Nevertheless, we recognize the importance of community! We will continue to strengthen our community by listing VICS on additional exchanges in order to boost its liquidity."

She further remarked, "We designed a universally accessible product. 'DAO cryptocurrency trading bots for all' is our slogan. Therefore, we focus on developing solutions that can be utilized by anybody with no prior understanding of the subject. We are continually enhancing our product so that everyone can benefit."

About RoboFi

RoboFi (www.robofi.io) is a Defi platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots. Through its IBO (Initial Bot Offering) system, community members can maximize their earnings in an easy, simple, and secure way. We create a safe and transparent environment based on blockchain technologies that help developers bring crypto trading bot platforms to the market. In addition, individuals will have easy access to these bot applications, thereby generating more earning opportunities. RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by the $VICS token.

Contact:

Donna Lee

donna.lee@robofi.io



