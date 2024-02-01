Victims of Oct 7 attacks sue crypto exchange for enabling Hamas funding

Natalie Raanan (right) and her mother, Judith, who were both taken hostage by Hamas, were named as claimants on the lawsuit - REUTERS

Victims of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 are suing Binance over allegations that the crypto exchange enabled the terror group’s access to funding.

Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother, Judith, who were both taken hostage by Hamas, were named as claimants on a lawsuit from three families.

The legal claim, filed in New York, accused Binance, which counts the former UK digital minister Ed Vaizey as a member of its global advisory board, of “aiding and abetting” Hamas by allowing the group to send cryptocurrency transactions and evade sanctions for years.

The lawsuit claimed Binance and its former chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, “knowingly permitted illicit actors, including Hamas” to “evade US laws and restrictions related to terror financing”.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have long been dogged by accusations that they fail to do enough to stop payments to terror groups, with criminals using digital coins to make their funding more difficult to trace.

Despite these concerns, UK politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have sought to woo UK cryptocurrency companies in an effort to turn Britain into a “crypto hub”.

Meanwhile, a number of UK political figures including Lord Vaizey have taken jobs at crypto businesses, even as a regulatory crackdown on digital currency exchanges gathers pace.

This week George Osborne, the former chancellor, joined Binance rival Coinbase as an adviser. Meanwhile Lord Hammond, another former resident of No 11 Downing Street, last year joined UK cryptocurrency start-up Copper.

Former UK digital minister Ed Vaizey is a member of Binance’s global advisory board - Geoff Pugh

The new legal claims come after Binance and Zhao pleaded guilty to US banking law and sanctions violations, which will require them both to pay more than $4bn in penalties.

In November, US prosecutors accused Binance of failing to stop funds and accounts being used by Hamas, and failing to report the transactions to law enforcement, between 2017 and mid-2023.

The Raanans, who are US citizens, were taken hostage by Hamas while visiting Israel to celebrate the 85th birthday of Natalie’s grandmother, who survived the attack. The pair were released by Hamas on Oct 20.

The other claimants include the family of Itay Glisko, 20-year-old Israeli soldier killed in a battle against Hamas on Oct 8, and the uncle of Daniel Levi Ludmir, a Peruvian-born doctor who was murdered while treating the wounded at the site of the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri.

According to Binance’s settlement agreement, US investigators identified “dozens of former Binance users with tens of millions of dollars in transactions” linked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terror group based in Gaza.

Binance has previously insisted it works with law enforcement officials to try and block payments to terror groups. In a blog post following the company’s guilty plea, it admitted to “misguided decisions” during its rapid growth.

The lawsuit also seeks damages from Iran and Syria, accusing the states of sponsoring and providing support to Hamas. Iran has denied any involvement in October’s attack.

Binance last year was forced to halt sign ups from new UK users, after an intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Binance and Lord Vaizey did not respond to a request for comment.