VICTOR MINEROS VOTED SECRETARY-TREASURER OF TEAMSTERS LOCAL 396 AS HERRERA RETIRES

·2 min read

COVINA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Mineros, a longtime Teamsters Local 396 business representative and organizer, is the union's new Secretary-Treasurer after Ron Herrera announced his retirement last week following nearly two decades leading the local.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Local 396's Executive Board voted for Mineros to serve out the current three-year term after Herrera shared his decision to retire on Aug. 31 in a letter to the membership. The former Secretary-Treasurer had served in the position since 2003, helping to create a pathway through a Teamster contract to a better life for thousands of essential workers.

Mineros began his career as a rank-and-file UPS Teamster, participating in the 1997 UPS strike. He then became an organizer and business agent for Local 396, representing members at UPS and in sanitation. Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien recently selected him to serve as Assistant Director of the Teamsters Package Division for the Western Region.

The transition at Local 396 occurs amid the 2023 UPS contract campaign, which kicked off Aug. 1. More than 340,000 Teamsters, including members of Local 396, are fighting to win the strongest possible contract at UPS, seeking to end excessive overtime, eliminate the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increase part-time pay and full-time jobs, improve job security for feeder and package drivers, safeguard from heat illness, and end management harassment.

"As I take on this new role as Secretary Treasurer, I am grateful for leaders like Ron Herrera, who mentored rank-and-file Teamsters like myself to speak up and be militant. We have a strong foundation here at Teamsters Local 396, and I look forward to building upon that proud legacy," Mineros said. "It's my honor to serve the membership of Local 396 in this new role as Principal Officer during this historic moment when support for unions in the U.S. is at an all-time high. Whether it's the 2023 UPS contract fight, fighting for essential workers in the sanitation industry, or organizing workers at Amazon, Local 396 will be on the frontlines, fighting to ensure a better life for both current and future generations of Teamsters."

Contact:
Adan Alvarez, (626) 915-3636  

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victor-mineros-voted-secretary-treasurer-of-teamsters-local-396-as-herrera-retires-301618532.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 396

