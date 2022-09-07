U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,150.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,003.75
    -15.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.64
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.04
    +0.13 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.87
    +0.88 (+3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1426
    -0.0094 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9400
    +2.1830 (+1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,750.38
    -1,159.13 (-5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.26
    -30.25 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.55
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Victoria Gold: Eagle Grows Along Strike

Victoria Gold Corp
·15 min read
Victoria Gold Corp
Victoria Gold Corp

Including 72.3 Meters of 1.14 g/t Gold from Surface

Image 1

Eagle Sections Map
Eagle Sections Map

Image 2

Eagle Image Looking South East
Eagle Image Looking South East

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration drill program. The Eagle exploration drilling program took place from December 2021 through May 2022 and continued on the success of the 2021 Eagle Deep drilling program (See Company News Release dated February 24, 2022). The 2022 program focused on key areas for the potential expansion of the Eagle Gold deposit to the west of the existing Eagle Gold pit. In total, 10,342 meters (“m”) of diamond drilling in 23 drill holes (average depth of 450m) have added approximately 500m of mineralized strike length from the current Eagle pit boundary.

Highlights of the Eagle exploration program include:

DG22-1006C:

  • 301.0m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 102.0m
         including: 69.5m @ 0.72 g/t Au from 244.0m                         

DG22-1013C:

  • 215.0m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 206.5m
         including 51.0m @ 0.88 g/t Au from 355.5m

DG22-1017C:

  • 72.3m @ 1.14 g/t Au from Surface
         including: 32.7m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 50.3m

DG22-1023C:

  • 240.3m @ 0.63 g/t Au from 254.0m
         including: 78.0m @ 1.29 g/t Au from 284.0m        

"Last year’s exploration drilling clearly demonstrated there is more to the Eagle deposit than was captured in the 2019 Technical Report.” commented John McConnell, President and CEO of Victoria. “Of particular note from the 2022 campaign, is how a small, focused drilling program delineated mineralization extensions to the Eagle deposit. This year’s drilling results will be included in an updated Eagle Gold Mineral Resource in Q1 2023.”

Table 1: Summary of 2022 Near Eagle Drilling Results

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Au g/t

 

 

 

 

 

DG22-1005C

176.3

198.1

21.8

0.68

including

196.2

198.1

2.0

5.44

DG22-1006C

102.0

403.0

301.0

0.52

including

194.5

232.0

37.5

1.10

and including

244.0

313.5

69.5

0.72

including

286.0

307.0

21.0

1.15

and including

363.5

403.0

39.5

0.75

DG22-1007C

203.5

214.0

10.5

0.87

DG22-1008C

217.5

307.0

89.5

0.40

including

217.5

236.0

18.5

0.62

DG22-1009C

154.5

221.4

66.9

0.66

DG22-1011C

262.0

314.5

52.5

0.49

including

304.0

314.5

10.5

1.33

DG22-1012C

83.5

88.5

5.0

1.36

and

146.5

257.5

111.0

0.20

DG22-1013C

206.5

421.5

215.0

0.60

including

206.5

228.0

21.5

1.00

and including

281.5

298.0

16.5

1.41

and including

355.5

406.5

51.0

0.88

DG22-1014C

139.5

147.5

8.0

0.60

and

210.0

246.5

36.5

0.33

DG22-1015C

136.0

192.5

56.5

0.21

DG22-1016C

240.0

325.5

85.5

0.31

including

309.0

325.5

16.5

0.62

DG22-1017C

10.7

83.0

72.3

1.14

including

50.3

83.0

32.7

2.24

including

56.4

62.0

5.6

8.67

and including

146.0

180.5

34.5

0.31

DG22-1018C

65.4

89.0

23.6

0.30

and

114.5

122.0

7.5

0.64

and

268.0

274.0

6.0

1.27

DG22-1019C

24.1

52.5

28.4

0.53

and

385.5

406.8

21.3

2.24

including

393.0

406.8

13.8

3.25

including

405.0

406.8

1.8

9.44

DG22-1020C

258.5

275.0

16.5

0.68

DG22-1021C

24.4

102.5

78.1

0.32

including

62.0

71.0

9.0

0.92

DG22-1022C

272.0

311.5

39.5

0.25

DG22-1023C

254.0

494.3

240.3

0.63

including

284.0

362.0

78.0

1.29

including

302.0

356.0

54.0

1.62

including

320.0

321.5

1.5

27.50

DG22-1024C

168.5

171.5

3.0

5.71

and

199.0

250.0

51.0

0.43

and

412.0

499.0

87.0

0.57

including

412.0

454.0

42.0

0.82

and

581.0

582.5

1.5

15.30

DG22-1025C

301.0

606.3

305.3

0.25

including

301.0

386.5

85.5

0.40

and including

478.0

490.0

12.0

0.81

DG22-1026C

175.0

265.0

90.0

0.27

including

176.5

211.0

34.5

0.39

and

461.5

523.0

61.5

0.41

and

667.0

709.0

42.0

2.50

including

667.0

674.5

7.5

12.20

including

667.0

668.5

1.5

52.70

* Intersection lengths represent approximately 90% of estimated apparent true thickness.

Production experience gained at Eagle since mining began in 2019 has afforded the Company a more detailed knowledge of the Eagle orebody and a re-analysis of the 2017-2021 Eagle drilling results has underscored the value of these intersections along with intersections of similar tenors of gold mineralization along strike and to depth.

The last two years of Eagle exploration has defined Eagle-style mineralization along strike and peripheral to the existing Eagle Mine gold resources. Importantly, this includes the Eagle West and Eagle Extension zones located close to Eagle (see Company News releases dated September 25, July 24 and June 5, 2017). In all instances, these mineralized zones were associated with the host lithology of the Eagle Gold Mine: the Cretaceous granodiorites of the Tombstone Suite Intrusion. Drilling in 2022 targeted a previously undrilled area between the Eagle orebody and Eagle Extension, where the newly defined continuity of mineralization may be used to increase gold resources at the mine.

The majority of exploration drilling used to define the Eagle Gold deposit (approximately 76%) is captured within the currently defined ultimate reserve pit. However, mineralization was always known to extend to depth beyond these bounds (See Table 2). These areas were restricted from economic extraction calculations due to the lack of data from the un/under-drilled eastern and western extents of the Eagle pit. The combination of the confirmation of higher-grade gold mineralization beneath the Eagle pit and meaningful intervals of continuous Eagle-style gold mineralization along strike of the Eagle deposit from this year’s drilling has added over 500m of mineralized strike length from the Eagle pit boundary.

Table 2: Highlights of historic drillhole intervals below the Eagle pit:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Gold (g/t)

09BGC-GTH-01

288.0

361.2

73.2

0.72

09BGC-GTH-04

249.4

296.6

47.2

0.56

93-067R

228.6

303.3

74.7

0.70

DG05-300C

181.4

246.9

65.5

1.27

DG05-301C

250.7

307.8

57.2

0.67

DG06-312C

55.2

103.4

48.2

0.55

DG06-314C

360.6

506.9

146.3

0.60

DG06-315C

308.8

397.2

88.4

0.52

DG07-330C

248.6

399.6

151.0

0.80

DG07-332C

275.2

476.6

201.3

0.54

DG07-334C

336.1

382.5

46.4

2.25

DG07-335C

400.2

458.1

57.9

0.68

DG07-338C

285.6

370.6

85.0

0.60

DG08-341C

311.0

366.5

55.5

0.88

DG08-353C

363.0

435.0

72.0

0.56

DG08-354C

446.5

502.0

55.5

0.62

DG08-357C

404.2

480.8

76.6

1.07

DG09-360C

358.8

477.6

118.9

0.80

DG09-361C

347.0

495.9

148.9

0.90

DG09-362C

320.7

486.8

166.1

0.53

DG09-363C

328.3

396.9

68.6

0.56

DG09-363C

419.7

550.8

131.1

0.68

DG09-364C

209.4

403.0

193.5

0.77

DG09-365C

278.0

352.7

74.7

1.19

DG11-435C

271.7

393.8

122.2

0.50

DG12-472C

276.0

339.0

63.0

0.53

DG12-473C

290.8

365.5

74.7

0.90

DG12-477C

221.2

302.0

80.8

1.01

DG12-479C

377.0

446.0

69.0

1.06

DG12-482C

308.0

476.0

168.0

0.60

DG12-490C

184.1

316.5

132.4

0.56

DG12-496C

257.0

330.0

73.0

1.27

DG12-497C

301.5

397.4

95.9

1.29

DG12-498C

194.9

313.0

118.1

0.54

DG12-500C

228.6

299.7

71.1

0.57

DG12-502C

328.2

411.1

82.9

0.74

DG12-515C

267.5

349.2

81.7

0.60

DG12-519C

254.8

305.1

50.3

0.59

* Intersection lengths represent approximately 90% of estimated apparent true thickness

A set of sections and plan maps to accompany these Near Eagle drillholes will be made available on the company website (www.vgcx.com).

Image 1: Eagle Sections Map
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31b6c5cf-d449-4e31-ba30-9c003c3886e6

Image 2: Eagle Image Looking South East
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/319c861c-31eb-4571-bb42-70cf89a93a4a

Click here for all sections maps and images https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6944/2022-09-07-vgcx-maps.pdf

Table 3 provides information from the drillholes that were part of the 2022 Near Eagle drilling program.

Table 3: Table of 2022 Near Eagle Drillhole Collar Locations Reported Herein.

Hole_ID

UTM E

UTM N

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

DG21-1004C

459285

7099472

902

270

-60

458.7

DG22-1005C

459285

7099472

902

310

-60

405.1

DG22-1006C

459349

7099401

916

310

-65

403.0

DG22-1007C

458750

7099437

839

0

-75

347.5

DG22-1008C

459191

7099563

885

170

-65

317.0

DG22-1009C

459191

7099564

885

200

-50

301.8

DG22-1010C

458750

7099436

839

180

-75

353.6

DG22-1011C

459102

7099561

872

160

-60

362.7

DG22-1012C

458849

7099420

858

0

-75

411.5

DG22-1013C

459244

7099349

917

0

-60

443.5

DG22-1014C

458951

7099384

879

5

-60

251.5

DG22-1015C

458992

7099384

886

45

-65

423.7

DG22-1016C

459191

7099392

908

0

-65

460.3

DG22-1017C

459024

7099416

890

0

-70

451.1

DG22-1018C

459162

7099423

901

0

-70

443.8

DG22-1019C

459100

7099480

888

5

-70

417.6

DG22-1020C

459342

7099245

947

20

-65

443.0

DG22-1021C

459100

7099480

888

290

-60

331.0

DG22-1022C

459211

7099292

977

330

-60

579.1

DG22-1023C

459298

7099287

934

0

-60

495.3

DG22-1024C

460787

7099427

1410

300

-65

813.0

DG22-1025C

459258

7099289

940

0

-65

606.0

DG22-1026C

460787

7099427

1410

275

-65

823.0

Analytical Method
All exploration drill core from the Eagle 2021 program was analyzed at either SGS Canada Inc. of Burnaby, B.C. or MSALABS of Langley, BC. Analyses conducted at SGS Canada Inc. utilized the GE_ICP40Q12, 34-element analytical package with GE_FAA50V5 50-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish for gold on all samples. Analyses conducted at MSALABS utilized the ICP_230 34-element analytical package with FAS-111 30g fire assay with AA finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split at Victoria's exploration facilities and shipped to either SGS Canada Inc.'s Whitehorse preparation facility or MSALABS’ Terrace, B.C. preparation facility. There, samples were sorted and crushed to appropriate particle size (coarse crush) and representatively split to a smaller size (250 grams) for shipment to SGS Canada Inc.'s Burnaby or MSALABS’ Langley analytical laboratory facilities. A comprehensive system of standards, blanks and field duplicates was implemented for the 2022 exploration campaign and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., as the “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Dublin Gulch Property
Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property (the “Property”) is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year-round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. The Company issued a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine dated December 3, 2019 (the “2019 Eagle Technical Report”). Since the date of the 2019 Eagle Technical Report, the Company has produced gold from its Eagle Mine. Based on the 2019 Eagle Technical Report and after adjusting for depletion through December 31, 2021, the Eagle and Olive deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 2.7 million ounces of gold from 133 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.64 grams of gold per tonne. Based on the 2019 Eagle Technical Report and after adjusting for depletion through December 31, 2021, the Mineral Resource for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 207 million tonnes averaging 0.63 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.2 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.61 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.6 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Except for statements of historical fact relating to Victoria, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including any information related to Victoria's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “budget”, “target”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could” or “should” occur, and includes any guidance and forecasts set out herein (including, but not limited to, production and operational guidance of the Corporation). In order to give such forward-looking information, the Corporation has made certain assumptions about the its business, operations, the economy and the mineral exploration industry in general, in particular in light of the impact of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease (“COVID-19”) on each of the foregoing. In this respect, the Corporation has assumed that production levels will remain consistent with management’s expectations, contracted parties provide goods and services on agreed timeframes, equipment works as anticipated, required regulatory approvals are received, no unusual geological or technical problems occur, no material adverse change in the price of gold occurs and no significant events occur outside of the Corporation's normal course of business. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in, or implied by, the forward-looking information. These factors include the impact of general business and economic conditions, risks related to COVID-19 on the Company, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, anticipated metal production, fluctuating metal prices, currency exchange rates, estimated ore grades, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in Victoria's corporate resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in development and production time frames, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainty of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, final pricing for metal sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, requirements for additional capital, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage and timing and possible outcomes of pending litigation and labour disputes, risks related to remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure, fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations. Although Victoria has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in, or implied by, the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding Victoria's expected financial and operational performance and Victoria's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof, as the case may be, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management of the Corporation as at the date hereof. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information contained herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For Further Information Contact:
John McConnell President & CEO
Victoria Gold Corp.
Tel: 604-696-6605
ceo@vgcx.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    AT&T reversed its ill-fated media expansion by spinning off DirecTV, WarnerMedia, and its other noncore assets over the past year. Today, AT&T is a more streamlined telecom company focused on expanding its core 5G and fiber networks. AT&T now expects its wireless service revenue, which accounted for more than half of its top line last quarter, to rise by as much as 5% this year.

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Bed Bath & Beyond execs ‘got it backwards’ with stock buybacks, expert explains

    Washington Post Contributor Allan Sloan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the next chapter for Bed Bath & Beyond as the retailer faces a series of setbacks.

  • Tesla stock receives upgrade to Outperform from Wolfe Research

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss an analyst rating on Tesla stock.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • U.S. stock futures edge higher ahead of key speech from Fed’s Brainard

    U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday, ahead of a key speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and the release of the latest Fed-compiled look at the U.S. economy.

  • J.P. Morgan warns to watch these 3 key indicators to find out whether stocks will bottom out—or continue to fall

    J.P. Morgan outlined some key indicators investors should monitor as they attempt to navigate choppy waters in the coming months.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

    Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares wi

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • Japanese yen at weakest value versus U.S. dollar since 1998

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre discusses the Japanese yen reaching its weakest value versus the U.S. dollar since 1998.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures nudge higher, oil rises after Russia warning

    U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday morning as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week selloff across equity markets.