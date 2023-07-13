Is Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Trading At A 29% Discount?

Key Insights

Victorian Plumbing Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Victorian Plumbing Group is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of UK£0.73

Analyst price target for VIC is UK£1.10, which is 7.8% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£10.3m UK£20.2m UK£21.9m UK£23.3m UK£24.4m UK£25.3m UK£26.1m UK£26.7m UK£27.3m UK£27.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Est @ 8.50% Est @ 6.32% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 1.84% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% UK£9.5 UK£17.2 UK£17.3 UK£17.0 UK£16.4 UK£15.8 UK£15.0 UK£14.2 UK£13.4 UK£12.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£148m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£28m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.2%) = UK£404m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£404m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= UK£184m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£332m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Victorian Plumbing Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.998. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Victorian Plumbing Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Victorian Plumbing Group, we've put together three further factors you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Victorian Plumbing Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does VIC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

