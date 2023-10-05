Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) sheds 3.7% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) stock is up an impressive 269% over the last five years. In the last week shares have slid back 3.7%.

While the stock has fallen 3.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Victory Capital Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 30% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Victory Capital Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 308%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Victory Capital Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 32% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Victory Capital Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Victory Capital Holdings .

