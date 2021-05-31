Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at May 31, 2021
While 2020 represented an ‘Inflection Point’ in the Victory Square business model, 2021 can be labelled the “Harvest”. Following the successful spin-off of FansUnite in 2020, we’ve got GameOn, Immersive and potentially 3 more portfolio companies teed up to be spun off in the next 12 months. - Shafin Diamond Tejani Victory Square CEO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or “the Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, the circular economy and cloud computing is pleased to provide a corporate update as at May 31, 2021.
Victory Square Technologies Reported Record Net Income of $19,733,031 and Positive Earnings Per Share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020. Four Consecutive Quarters of Positive Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Issued a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
Victory Square Board of Directors Approved a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Tech Upon Listing and is Subject to CSE and Other Necessary Approvals
Announced Oversubscribed Financings for Portfolio Companies: GameOn, Immersive Tech and Fansunite
Acquired IV Hydreight, a Mobile Health and Online Pharmacy Solution
IV Hydreight Teamed up with Victory Square Health to Expand its Offerings in Brazil
Launched DiscreetCare.com, a Telehealth Service Across the USA
Completed $6,000,000 Sale of VPN Platform
Signed Binding Letter of Intent to Invest in Renewable Energy Company - Stardust Solar
GameOn to Begin Trading June 1, 2021 on the CSE Under the Symbol (CSE:GET)
Featured in: Forbes, Entrepreneur & Worth Magazine
“Over the past 48 months, the Company has teamed up with some of the brightest and forward thinking entrepreneurs from around the world. The success of many of the earlier invested companies resulted in VST posting record net income of just under $20M and positive earnings per share of $.30 for fiscal 2020. While 2020 represented an ‘Inflection Point’ in the Victory Square business model, 2021 can be labelled the “Harvest”. Following the successful spin-off of FansUnite in 2020, we’ve got GameOn, Immersive and potentially 3 more portfolio companies teed up to be spun off in the next 12 months. In addition, we’ve seen significant growth in 2021 from our other portfolio companies, including Covalent, Hydreight and the recent launch of DiscreetCare.com,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani Victory Square CEO.
The Company is pleased to provide an update from January 1, 2021 through to May 31, 2021.
January 2021
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Immersive Tech, Announces the Creation of World’s First COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Virtual Reality (VR) Division “UNCONTAINED”
FansUnite Entertainment (CSE:FANS) Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed $13.4 Million Private Placement
Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development
February 2021
Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA
GameOn Announces J Moses as Chairman of Board of Directors
Gaming Veteran Mike Vorhaus Joins GameOn as Strategic Advisor
Former Soccer Star Tim Cahill Joins GameOn as Strategic Advisor
March 2021
Victory Square Technologies Completes $6,000,000 Sale Of VPN Platform To Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies
GameOn completes an oversubscribed $5,800,000 financing round
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Former Head of Business at Apple News+, Liz Schimel, Joins GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ Board of Directors
Victory Square Technologies CEO Issues Future Forecast Letter to Shareholders
Immersive Tech Teams Up With Celebrity YouTube Creator Chris Ramsay On An Exclusive Immersive Experience That Will Be Featured On His Social Media Channels To His 6.4 Million Fans
Immersive Tech Adds Three “Game Changers” To Its Strategic Advisory Board
Hydreight & Victory Square Health, Team Up To Expand Telehealth Product Offerings in Brazil
April 2021
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income Of $19,733,031 and Positive Earnings Per Share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of Immersive Tech’s Oversubscribed Financing For Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million
Immersive Tech, Announces LOI With Autobahn Indoor Speedway For An Initial Purchase Of Their “UNCONTAINED” VR Attraction With An Option To Purchase Up To 10 Units
UNCONTAINED - Product Reveal Promo
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Companies Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Products & Managed Services Platform
VST signed a Binding LOI with Stardust Solar. Stardust Solar is a leading renewable energy company operating across North America.
May 2021
Victory Square Technologies Declares a Special Common Share Dividend Of Its Interest in Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
GameOn Announces Start of Trading On The CSE Under Symbol (CSE:GET) on June 1, 2021
Victory Square Technologies Launches DiscreetCare – a Full-Service Web App for the Treatment of Sensitive & Delicate Medical Issues
Media & Conferences
The Company’s Executive Team has been featured in a variety of publications which include: Forbes, Entrepreneur and Worth. Additionally, the Company has been actively engaged in many virtual conferences this year, including: H.C. Wainwright CryptoCurrency Blockchain and FinTech conference, The Planet MicroCap Virtual Showcase, and the Lytham Conference.
Forbes : How To Jump-Start Your Second-Order Thinking After The Crisis
Forbes: The Cybersecurity Gap Hidden In The Background
Forbes: UNCONTAINED Hopes To Fill The Void Left In LBVR With Hyper-Immersive Plug-And-Play Modular Units
Forbes: This Week In XR: Apple VR, Save Poly, LBVR Still Kicking
Entrepreneur: How Smart Toilets, Toothbrushes and Thermometers May Soon Save Your Life
Entrepreneur: Why Voice Tech Will Be the Post-Crisis Standard -- and Not Just for Ordering Pizza
Entrepreneur: The Next Big Thing for TV: Co-Viewing
Worth: What I’ve Learned From Working With Gen Z Entrepreneurs
On behalf of the board,
Shafin Diamond Tejani
Chief Executive Officer
