U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,449.52
    +663.93 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Victory Square Technologies Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VSQTF
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
Victory Square Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”).

The Company announced on April 29, 2022 that it had applied for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company’s audited annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Filings”) would not be filed by the applicable filing deadline of May 2, 2022 (the “Default Announcement”). The Company announced that the MCTO was issued on May 4, 2022. The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible, and continues to expect that it will be in a position to file the Annual Filings on or before May 20, 2022.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shafin Diamond Tejani
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies Inc.
www.victorysquare.com

For further information about Victory Square, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Abbey Vogt
Email: ir@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations Contact – Peter Smryniotis, Director
Telephone: 604 283-9166

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements about the expected filing of the Annual Filings, the Company’s continued ability to satisfy the information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 as well as the duration of the MCTO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VST’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current state of the Annual Filings and discussions with the auditors of the Company. Although Victory Square has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Annual Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected, that the Company will continue to be able to satisfy the requirements of NP 12-203 or that the MCTO will not be revoked and replaced with a cease trade order. If the securities regulators deem that the Company has not complied with the MCTO, the Annual Filings are not filed on time or subject to additional delays, or the Company is not able to continue to satisfy the requirements of NP 12-203, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or exchanges. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Victory Square disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • I Got a "Lip Blush" Tattoo For the First Time, and the Results Are Life-Changing

    So in an effort to look, um, alive, lipstick became my daily sidekick. Things finally changed one day when I was scrolling Instagram and came across an unbelievable before and after of "lip blushing," a form of semipermanent makeup that transforms your lips by enhancing your natural color and providing more shape and definition. I knew about semipermanent cosmetic tattooing, but when I heard that phrase, I imagined an awkward, badly drawn lip liner tattoo.

  • Why Ford Stock Stomped on the Gas Friday

    On a bright, promising day for the stock market, with the Dow up 1.5% and the S&P 500 closing 2.4% higher, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced higher than most, advancing an amazing 8.5% through the closing bell. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. Investors were ebullient in general today, and no doubt that optimism -- after more than a week of nearly nonstop selling -- helped to jump-start Ford stock moving higher.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • Are You Listening Elon? Walk Away From Twitter!

    In my April 28th Real Money column, I wrote a heartfelt letter to Elon Musk imploring him to walk away from Twitter . Musk followed that with a tweet two hours later stating that he "was still committed to the transaction." The threads of Elon's Twitter bid have been laid bare for the past two weeks.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Elon Musk invited legal scrutiny by tweeting out his doubts about a $44 billion Twitter bid

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s early Friday morning tweet proclaiming his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold may violate laws meant to protect public markets from manipulation, experts say.

  • Here's why meme stocks are hinting at another flashy rally for `junk stocks`

    We've seen this movie before only to watch dip-buyers get fleeced — but money managers are now warming to the idea of a material bounce in stocks.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • Why Cloudflare, UiPath, and Asana Rocketed Double Digits Today

    High-growth profitless stocks bounced big on Friday. A mere short-covering bounce, or the start of more upside?

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • 3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door

    Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over. Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged 54% so far this year, as its young technology companies have slumped.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.